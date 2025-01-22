"They don't have the money": Musk pokes holes in Trump's AI investment plans

Elon Musk has been an insider in a sitting president's administration for less than three days and he's already disillusioned with politics.

The Tesla head took to social media to poke holes in a plan to invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure for artificial intelligence. The plan was announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in a briefing that included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

"We have to get this stuff built," Trump said of the infrastructure project, adding that the future of AI needs "a lot of electricity."

Responding to OpenAI's announcement of the project on X, Musk said the investment was so much smoke.

"They don’t actually have the money," Musk wrote. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority."

Altman countered Musk's claims and wondered if the man behind the AI chatbot Grok was feeling a little envious.

"Wrong, as you surely know," Altman wrote. "Want to come visit the first site already underway? This is great for the country. I realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role, I hope you'll mostly put [America] first."

Musk, who was once a board member at OpenAI, has been feuding with Altman for several years. He filed a lawsuit against the company last August, seeking to block its plans to become a for-profit company.