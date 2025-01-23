Beating high food costs in 2025: How to save money while prioritizing health, simplicity and taste

Grocery shopping in 2025 comes with many challenges and can feel more daunting than ever to navigate amidst rising food costs. However, there are some strategies to employ to ensure that your supermarket trips are both easier and cheaper, helping you make smart, economical choices that make shopping — and eating — as pleasurable as they should be.

To help you shop smarter and save money in 2025, Salon spoke with Dr. Michael Swanson, Chief Agricultural Economist of the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, about myriad topics that will improve your supermarket budgeting and experience in the year to come.

Now, when it comes to putting together a budget, or simply getting a good handle of the amount of money you might be putting out per month (for example), Swanson recommended having a general, top-line idea. "I would start with my health objectives," he said. "Do I want to promote exercise and control or reduce weight? Do I prefer to buy organic or local produce? Do I have access to bulk buying?"

Once you've achieved this, Swanson recommends seeing "if they line up with my spending and whether I need to reduce it by a little or a lot."

"If a significant reduction in spending is needed, I would consider giving up convenience first," Swason said. "Most of the cost of food comes from the amount of preparation that happens after the farm. For example, many vegetables can be purchased in a simpler format, like carrots, and then peeled at home for a significant savings. Over time, these changes add up."

Beyond that, I also asked if any buzzy food terms or descriptors might just be superfluous, to which Swanson told me: "Regenerative is a phrase that doesn’t have an established meaning from the USDA. If the USDA and the FDA don’t have established standards for a category, it is not possible to verify a product’s value or claims."

When it comes to brand names, though, Swanson is not opposed.

"In our Thanksgiving menu research, we found that some brand names were actually better on pricing than the store brand. It is an item-by-item question to answer," he said. So, if you or your family abides by a certain "we only buy ___," then please do continue that — while it may be somewhat nostalgia or brand loyalty, it also might help with your bank account, too.

Of course, protein often becomes a focal point of most food shopping trips. Swanson recommends being mindful and intentional when it comes to protein, which he labels "a major cost category . . . but also essential for health." He adds "Protein is always a major cost category, but it is also essential for health. The first thing to eliminate is any food waste in this category. The second thing is to get familiar with portion sizing. Some growing adolescents need much more than the average adult, for instance."

One example, in this case, would be purchasing a whole chicken — or even a rotisserie chicken — which might stretch further and even help fill out additional meals (like stirring leftover meat into a soup base), as opposed to buying a package of only breasts or thighs. This can help you save several dollars per pound.

Portion sizing applies to more than just protein, though, which can then also be considered in other aisles, too. Swanson is a proponent of club stores, though he notes that they can sometimes sell in excess if you're only buying for a one or two person household. “Club stores are a great option because prices are great, but the quantities can be difficult to manage for one or two people,” he said.

Conversely, Swanson suggests starting buying groups with friends, family or neighbors, which would allow for the bulk purchases to go further than they would otherwise. “It might only work for certain items and times, but it’s a creative way to bond," he said. He also cautions that some bulk purchases may not always be practical: “They can force shoppers into buying things that might need to be stored for long periods of time. That second roll of aluminum foil might sit in the closet for months.”

Maybe a joint-supermarket coalition with your family, friends or neighbors might be the way to go?

I also asked Swanson if people should be shopping weekly, bi-weekly, a few times a month, or more or less, to which he said "Reducing the number of trips reduces the temptation to buy what you don’t need. Having a list and sticking to it is also a fundamental technique. That said, food storage can be an issue. In smaller apartments, someone will have to shop more often, but can bring that shopping discipline to the fore."

Food is a pleasure and always should be, no matter your income bracket. Ideally these tips can provide some guidance, understanding or even strategic approaches for the best ways to ensure you're getting all of the food you need — and some of the treats you want, too.