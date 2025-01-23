“I believe almost everything he says”: Why Trump just unleashed homegrown criminals on America

"All I’ve got to say is You don’t care any way. That’s why I know One of us has got to go."

I have often said it would be a cold day in Hell before Donald Trump walked back into the White House. Monday was a cold day in Washington D.C. Many people think the place is Hell. And Donald Trump just walked back into the White House. Snow on Bourbon St. in New Orleans was merely icing on the cake.

Trump’s second administration began in his typical fashion: divisive, destructive, delusional and defeating with a side order of bombastic baloney followed by anger, petulance, darkness and threats. It was like watching Darth Vader getting inaugurated — all that was missing was "The Imperial March," though Elon Musk tried his best to substitute that with a Nazi-like salute.

Trump fans focused on his idea of merit-based hiring, ending DEI and his promises to protect free speech while declaring there are only two genders. Trump detractors focused on his divisive nature, threats against Panama his political enemies, and everything else including how the first lady dressed and that oddball Musk, who looks more and more like a cartoon criminal from a 1970s “Scooby Doo” episode.

The facts show that Trump is quite aware of how to deal with American voters in his second time at bat from the Oval Office and he obviously doesn’t care what his detractors think. That makes him imminently more dangerous.

“That’s what makes him loved by millions. He doesn’t give a sh** what anybody thinks and people love him for it,” his former fixer Michael Cohen told me for the podcast “Just Ask the Question.”

The fact is, “what if Donald Trump is somehow successful? Then at that point, the Trumpers are not part of a cult. They are the majority and Donald Trump will have subverted the Constitution. That leaves many Americans cheering for the President to fail. Who wants the president to fail? If he fails, then we all do,” Cohen added. “And if he’s successful our Republic fails. That’s the historic situation we find ourselves in.”

So, while his fans praised his new administration and his haters decried his return to the White House, Donald Trump took his first three days to plow forward with a score of Executive Orders ranging from the serious to the silly and to the sublime.

He forced federal workers to “go back to work” at the office. He unleashed ICE to go after illegal immigrants; “millions of dangerous criminals” he said are ravishing the countryside. At the same time, he pardoned the dangerous criminals who stormed the Capital on Jan. 6, much to the chagrin, fear and anger of police, the victims of their violence and even some of the family members who testified against the seditionists.

After his release from prison, the former head of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio called into conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show and vowed retribution against domestic enemies real and imagined. “I’m happy that the president’s focusing not on retribution . . .but I will tell you that I’m not gonna play by those rules,” he said. “The people who did this, they need to feel the heat. They need to be put behind bars, and they need to be prosecuted.”

This is Donald Trump at his most destructive.

It’s obvious Donald Trump supports homegrown convicted criminals, since he is one, and doesn’t want any immigrants muscling in on his turf. This is straight-up gangsterism, but don’t tell Donnie, he might have you whacked — or at least some of his minions might — just to prove their loyalty to the Godfather.

By Wednesday morning the Trump justice department, realigned in his image, issued a memo that threatened to prosecute state and local officials who resist his crackdown on immigration in sanctuary cities.

The Don also declared a national emergency and threatened to send troops to the border (again) though he still doesn’t understand the Posse Comitatus Act and really doesn’t seem to care. His minions, do however, and have tried to craft the order to send troops to the border to conform with national law.

Riding roughshod through the wilderness of D.C. like a rotund headless horseman in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie; wielding his trusty, husky musky sword and a peashooter armed with ignorance and fear, the new Trump empire feels like four years after only three days. One of his executive orders “restored” free speech — obviously showing that he doesn’t know nor care that it is already enshrined in a Constitution that supersedes his executive orders. Of course, he’s never read it, wants to shred and can’t be bothered with it. All rights flow through Don.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

There are now only two genders according to Don, the genders (presumably he means sex) are those at conception, which was confusing to scientists when that edict was published because everyone is female at conception. Male pattern baldness only develops after about six weeks of gestation.

And while Trump dropped his “promises met, promises” kept agenda on a fully suspecting world, even his supporters admit he’s part of the problem, the country is in “a weird state”; and while hopeful for a fun-loving cooperative and united future, many of those same supporters think it is beyond the grasp of Donald to supply the unity he also promised in his inaugural address.

He declared his new administration “The Golden Age of America” while minions like Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the Democrats could control the weather. And even as the snow began to fall in the District, his fans shook their heads.

One woman I met came from San Francisco and said she spent her life savings to have her children see Trump because she “worships” him. “I believe almost everything he says, but he can’t unite us because the Liberal snowflakes hate us. They just want war,” she said with a smile.

Trump declared he was enacting a new “power structure” to battle a “radical and corrupt establishment.” He called Inauguration Day a new liberation day and said he’d be a “peacemaker.” The Liberation Day, however, doesn’t refer to LGBTQ individuals, immigrants or anyone who is MAGA. I guess it was Liberation Day for Trump lovers only. There’s the unity. In Don we trust. All others pay cash.

We ran into three guys from Georgia, who loved Trump as they walked to Trump's indoor rally at Capitol One Arena. “l liked Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Clinton was my favorite president before Donald Trump,” one of them told me. He thinks Trump will bring peace to the country, “And will bring us unseen prosperity.” Meanwhile, a reverend from Houston said Donald Trump is his guy because he “supports Christians and is against the gays.”

After Trump’s inaugural address, a couple of middle-aged men from Akron told me, “that was a great speech,” while a Democrat who worked on the Kamala Harris campaign called it “very dark.” Trump, he noted, kept telling us “how bad we are” and was happy to send “millions of criminal aliens” back to their home countries.

Most of the Democrats and even a few Republicans laughed at the Village People hit “YMCA” being played at the inaugural. “He’s the only guy I know that can get elected president and have a dance named after him,” Cohen explained. “It’s not a surprise that a gay pride slogan is being used by Donald,” a Republican from Iowa told me. “He makes everything so relatable.”

No, this is not satire.

Martin Luther King Jr. told us “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity,” and there is no doubt that Donald Trump supporters not only believe Trump is the embodiment of that statement, but the greatest example of it in the 21st century. “What a comeback story,” I was told. “For only the second time in history do we have a president coming back for a second chance after being booted from office.”

True that, but more than half the country, as was reported on MSNBC the day of the inaugural, believe we are “No longer the shining beacon on the hill.” Meanwhile, over on Fox News people were celebrating like Jesus had returned.

Trump is already being sued for trying to end birthright citizenship — a guarantee of our Constitution. But Don thinks he found a loophole. He’s telling us “Drill, baby, drill” and that he “won every swing state by a lot.” (The second part isn’t true, and it remains to be seen how he can implement the first).

But, of course, Donald the “unifier” couldn’t help himself in his inaugural and in every speech since then. He admonished Joe Biden’s administration as “the worst in history” and he swore that countries across the globe were releasing gang members from prisons to invade our country. They come from “all over the world. They’re emptying their prisons and mental institutions on us. It stops at one o’clock this afternoon,” he emphatically declared. A few weeks from now he can say that he was successful and countries were no longer sending us their criminals and mental patients because they actually never did.

This is Donald Trump at his most destructive. As Cohen said, “If he wants to be successful, then just stop it. Be a unifier. Be the peacemaker. We’re all Americans. Don’t go after other Americans. But with Donald, it’s always about himself.”

In his first few days Trump also withdrew us from the Paris Climate Accord, “saving trillions,” he claimed. He took us out of the World Health Organization, claiming that will save lives and money and he placed a freeze on all federal hiring and federal regulations.

He even compared himself to Al Capone and said he was the most investigated person in the history of the country, even as he decried the crime in our streets and the destruction he said exists across the country. To this, on Fox News, a pundit exclaimed “He brings laughter and joy back to the presidency.” Millions are not laughing. Millions more are suffering. And Donald Trump is riding high.