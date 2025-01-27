"Could be disastrous": Democrats sound alarm over Trump's NIH suspending scientific research grants

The Trump administration's suspension of all communications at the National Institutes of Health and cancellation of grant-review meetings is threatening scientific research across the country, three Maryland Democrats warned in a letter Monday.

"We write to express our grave concerns about actions that have taken place in recent days that potentially disrupt lifesaving research being conducted and supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)," states the letter, signed by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Sen. Angela D. Alsobrooks, D-Md., and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. "Without quick corrective action, the consequences of further disruption could be disastrous for both medical progress in America and our nation’s overall standing and competitiveness on the world stage."

Last week, many scientists expressed alarm that the Trump administration had suspended most operations at NIH, which provides grants for scientific research at universities across the country. The suspension means no research grants are being reviewed; experts have warned that even a short delay could derail ongoing studies and hinder major research institutions' ability to plan for the coming year, coming just as universities are admitting their next round of PhD students. NIH is also prohibited from hiring amid a government-wide effort to purge federal employees perceived as disloyal to Trump.

NIH, based in Bethesda, Maryland, has a budget of more than $47 billion and is a key driver of scientific research. But it has been targeted by the conservatives, who generally oppose scientific research that exposes the extent of climate change or addresses questions related to gender and human sexuality. Project 2025, the far-right policy agenda for the second Trump administration, proposes replacing NIH's scientific research funding with block grants to states.

In addition to NIH, scientists have reported that that the National Science Foundation, a government agency that also disperses research funding, has also canceled activities.

In their letter, addressed to the acting director of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Maryland lawmakers warn that Trump risks doing lasting damaging to NIH and the country as a whole.

"NIH attracts our nation's brightest scientists, physicians, health care providers, and other experts but, with these crippling blows to its mission and without sufficient staff going forward, NIH will be unable to realize its vital mission," the letter states.