Miley Cyrus staying out of conflict between brother and dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus seems to be keeping her distance from the escalating feud between her brother, Trace Cyrus, and father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

A source affiliated with the Cyrus family told People Magazine that Miley does not want to be involved in her family's conflict, which began after Trace publically voiced his concerns following Billy Ray's performance during Trump's inauguration celebrations last week — which many online described as a "disaster," due to the 63-year-old's appearance and his out of sorts reactions to several technical difficulties, leading to wider speculation about his health.

In his post about his dad, Trace said, "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."

While Trace named Miley in his statement, the People source said, “Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She's not about to get involved again. She's in a great place now. She's thriving and looking out for herself."

Following Trace's initial plea for his father's betterment, he took to social media again on Saturday to reveal that his father threatened legal action against him.

“Dad my message was beyond loving,” Trace wrote. “I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."

The statement continued, “Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”