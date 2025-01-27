"Wholesale endorsement of political violence": Democrats condemn Trump's pardon of violent criminals

Senate Democrats are condemning President Donald Trump's decision to set free some of his most violent supporters, introducing a resolution Monday that condemns his opening-day pardons of Jan. 6 rioters who were convicted of attacking police.

“Insurrectionists cracked the ribs of police officers and smashed spinal disks," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement. "Donald Trump’s pardons are a wholesale endorsement of political violence — as long as it serves Donald Trump."

As Politico's Kyle Cheney reported, the resolution — backed by every Democrat and independent in the upper chamber, but no Republicans — expresses opposition to Trump's decision in a single line, stating: "the Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers."

Trump's decision to pardon the most violent Jan. 6 convicts came after Vice President J.D. Vance had himself said earlier this month that such criminals should not be freed. "If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned," he had said, saying there were only some cases where there were "gray areas."

Vance dutifully reversed himself following Trump's decision, saying in an interview Sunday that he now supports such pardons, while claiming he does not necessarily endorse the violent crimes that were committed: "[W]e're not saying that everybody did everything perfectly," he told CBS.

More than 140 police officers were assaulted during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, including more than 80 members of U.S. Capitol Police. Just under 170 rioters pleaded guilty to attacking police that day, all of whom have now been let out of prison.

Trump's decision to free scores of his supporters who admitted carrying out violent crimes was condemned last week by the Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed his 2024 campaign, and the International Association of Chiefs.

"When perpetrators of crimes, especially serious crimes, are not held fully accountable, it sends a dangerous message that the consequences for attacking law enforcement are not severe, potentially emboldening others to commit similar acts of violence," the groups said in a joint statement.