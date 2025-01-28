"The strength of solidarity": A Whole Foods in Philadelphia is the first in the country to unionize

Workers at a Whole Foods in Philadelphia are on track to be the first in company history to be represented by a labor union after a majority voted Monday to join the local chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, 130 workers voted to be represented by UFCW, while 100 voted against, out of nearly 300 eligible employees. Now, said NLRB's Teddy Quinn, "The employer must begin bargaining in good faith with the union."

The development comes two months after a majority of workers at the sprawling, flagship location signed cards expressing interest in collectively bargaining. The election was facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board, which under former President Joe Biden adopted a rule expediting such votes, limiting the time employers have to engage in anti-union advocacy; before the vote, workers had accused Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, of having turned union-busting into a "science," claiming employees were retaliated against for organizing.

Whole Foods Market was purchased by Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion. Since then, workers who spoke to Salon said Amazon's warehouse-style metrics have been extended to its grocery stores, which also serve as Amazon distribution hubs. At its store in Philadelphia, the first floor is dedicated to online shopping, with workers fulfilling grocery orders and accepting Amazon returns.

“We are incredibly proud of the Whole Foods workers who have stood up to Amazon’s union-busting tactics and demonstrated the strength of solidarity,” UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV said in a statement. “This fight is far from over, but today’s victory is an important step forward. We are ready to bring Whole Foods to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair first contract that reflects the workers’ needs and priorities.”

The company has five business days from the time of the union election to lodge any objections. A spokesperson, asked if the company intends to do so, said only that Whole Foods "is proud to offer competitive compensation, great benefits, and career advancement opportunities."