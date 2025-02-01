Defense Dept. evicts NBC, NPR, NYT from Pentagon offices to make way for Breitbart, OANN

The Department of Defense has ordered several major news outlets to vacate their press offices inside the Pentagon to make room for upstart conservative publications and networks.

In a memo shared Friday, the New York Times, NBC News, Politico and NPR were told to leave their long-held offices in the so-called "Correspondents' Corridor" by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense John Ullyot.

The move is billed as a way to "broaden access" to newer media organizations who have never held office space within the Pentagon. However, a look at the chosen incoming tenants shows the Pentagon favoring conservative outlets that offer friendly coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration.

After the aforementioned outlets are ousted on February 14, the Pentagon plans to hand over their offices to the New York Post, Breitbart News and One America News Network. The Huffington Post, taking the place of Politico, is the only incoming outlet not overwhelmingly conservative in its news coverage.

The Defense Department clarified that they are not revoking any press credentials, even as they showed the legacy outlets the door.

"The outlets that vacate the spaces that are loaned to them by the Secretary will remain as full members of the Pentagon Press Corps," Ullyot wrote. "They will continue to enjoy the same media access to the Pentagon and will be able to attend and cover briefings."

In a statement to Salon, NPR stressed its commitment to covering the Trump administration and asked the Pentagon to turn over more office space to the media.

"NPR will continue to report with vigor and integrity on the transformation this Administration has promised to deliver," they shared. "NPR urges the Pentagon to expand the offices available to press within the building so that all outlets covering the Pentagon receive equal access."

Giving the New York Times and NPR the boot is one small part of Trump's long-raging war against outlets that cover him unfavorably. Trump has repeatedly called journalists the "enemy of the people" and his actions make it clear that he considers the press his personal adversary. Trump sued ABC and CBS over their coverage leading up to the 2024 election, with the former network agreeing to settle with the president. Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the network behind "60 Minutes" is still ongoing, though there are indications that parent company Paramount is also looking to settle.

CNN appeared to be obeying in advance when news leaked of moving popular anchor Jim Acosta to the network's graveyard shift. Acosta publicly feuded with Trump during his first term and had his press credentials revoked and reinstated by the president. CNN declined to comment on "speculation" at the time and Acosta made his own exit, telling viewers not to "bow down to a tyrant."