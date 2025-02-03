Trump's erratic tariffs are taking markets on a bumpy ride

President Donald Trump's steep tariffs, set to begin Tuesday on America's biggest trading partners, roiled markets around the world until it was announced some would be delayed.

The dollar strengthened, oil prices rose and major stock indexes in the U.S. fell at the start of trading on Monday, The New York Times reported. Markets in Asia and Europe also fell after Trump's weekend announcement of 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. He plans a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products and Chinese goods.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq regained some losses after Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said Monday an agreement had been reached to delay tariffs on Mexican goods for a month. The peso and Canadian dollar also recovered.

Tariffs on Canada and China were still set to start on Tuesday. Late Sunday, Trump told the BBC that tariffs "will definitely happen with the European Union" ... "pretty soon." Other nations threatened with tariffs in recent weeks include Russia, Denmark and Colombia.

Shares of companies in the auto, industrial, retail and beverage industries with international supply chains were hit particularly hard on Monday, CNBC reported. Silicon Valley chip company Nvidia, Apple and other major tech companies also fell, per The Times.

"The uncertainty at this stage is tremendous — not only of how these eventual negotiations will play out, but worries about how this is only the tip of the iceberg and more tariffs are on the horizon," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist for BMO Wealth Management, told The Times.

Leaders in Canada and Mexico have said they plan retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, raising the prospect of an all-out trade war that investors fear could cause rising inflation. China planned to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs and consider retaliatory action, The Times reported.

Economists say Americans could end up noticing rising costs on a wide range of items imported from the three nations: vehicles, gas, fruits and vegetables, computers, children's toys, household appliances and more.

Trump has said he "can't guarantee" tariffs won't raise prices for U.S. consumers, and he doubled down on that sentiment on Sunday.

"WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN?" he posted on social media. "YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!) BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID."