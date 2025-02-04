Jesse Eisenberg is over being associated with “problematic” Mark Zuckerberg

After being asked if Meta's recent editorial decisions "concerned" him during a run of press to promote his Oscar-nominated movie "A Real Pain," Jesse Eisenberg — who portrayed Facebook/Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2010's "The Social Network" — made it pretty clear that he'd prefer to not be part of conversations involving Zuck, moving forward.

"I'm concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper," he said, in answer to the above question, posed by BBC Radio 4.

"I haven't been following his life trajectory, partly because I don't want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that," Eisenberg said. "It's not like I played a great golfer or something and now I want people to think I'm a great golfer — it's like this guy that is doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking and safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened."

In January, Zuckerberg nixed Facebook's fact-checkers and replaced them with community notes, a feature used by Elon Musk's X platform where users highlight posts they deem misleading or needing more context — a move viewed as an attempt to earn Donald Trump's favor.

Additionally, as People points out, Zuckerberg also allowed for sweeping changes to Meta's content moderation protocols to be made, updating community standards to specifically allow users to characterize gay and transgender identities as "mental illness."