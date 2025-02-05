Goldfish releases limited-edition crackers inspired by Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans rejoice! Goldfish announced that it's partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a new cracker flavor that is sure to be the new favorite snack amongst Gryffindors, Ravenclaws, Hufflepuffs and Slytherins alike.

The limited-edition Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams feature a “rich butterscotch flavor, hints of creamy vanilla, and a touch of magic in each fun-shaped bite,” Goldfish said in a statement shared with Food & Wine.

“The Harry Potter Butterbeer partnership is an exciting new chapter in our journey of creating unforgettable flavors and shapes for our Goldfish Grahams portfolio,” Mike Fanelli, the senior director at Goldfish, told the outlet. “Following recent collaborations with cultural icons like Elf and Dunkin, we knew snackers were craving more sweet treats from everyone’s favorite fish-shaped snack. We can’t wait for Harry Potter fans and all snackers to try these delicious Goldfish Butterbeer flavored grahams.”

The new crackers were created by the company’s “talented R&D team to get the unmistakable Butterbeer flavor and iconic Harry Potter shapes just right. Together with Warner Bros., the team fine-tuned the recipe over four rounds, testing a total of 15 different seasonings before landing the perfect one,” Fanelli added.

“Goldfish wanted to connect with snackers who are entering new phases of adulthood but still want to keep their playful spirit alive,” he continued. “Together with Warner Bros., we noticed a significant overlap between Harry Potter and Goldfish fans over the years — mostly notably, a shared spirit of playfulness. Given these shared values, and with an uptick in snackers craving little sweet treats, we saw it as the perfect time to launch a magical snack that taps into nostalgia for fans who grew up enjoying Goldfish and watching Harry Potter.”

Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams will be available in stores in March and will sell for approximately $3.69.