Pentagon pushes out CNN, Washington Post, The Hill in further favoring of pro-Trump media

The Pentagon has pushed out several more liberal-leaning outlets from its on-site media offices.

In an announcement shared late Friday night, the Department of Defense revealed that CNN, the Washington Post and The Hill would be removed from their long-time home in the Pentagon's "Correspondents Corridor." The outlets will be replaced by Newsmax, the Washington Examiner and The Free Press, respectively. Military news outlet The War Zone will also be removed from the Pentagon in favor of the Daily Caller.

The ouster of the original cable news channel in favor of the far-right Newsmax is part of a second wave of media shakeups at the Pentagon. The "media rotation program" was announced earlier this month in a statement-cum-eviction notice for the New York Times, NPR and NBC News. Those outlets will be replaced by the New York Post, Breitbart News and One America News Network when they vacate the office later this month. All of the booted outlets will still have press credentials to cover the Department of Defense.

CNN shared a defiant statement about their removal from the offices.

“CNN’s mission to report on the Department of Defense, US military and Trump Administration will continue regardless of office arrangements. We will not be deflected from our duty to hold all three fairly and fully to account,” the network wrote.