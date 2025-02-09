"A corrupt judge protecting corruption”: Musk calls for judge who blocked DOGE to be impeached

Elon Musk is not taking the setbacks doled out to the Department of Government Efficiency in stride.

The Donald Trump appointee took to the social media platform he owns to bash U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer, calling for the judge who restricted DOGE's access to Treasury Department files to be impeached.

Musk shared a post by formerly famous blackboard enthusiast Glenn Beck that incorrectly claimed Engelmayer's recent restraining order blocked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from accessing the agency's files.

"A corrupt judge protecting corruption," Musk added. "He needs to be impeached NOW!"

Musk's DOGE was barred from Treasury data after several states sued the Trump administration over the agency's access. In between sharing posts decrying "woke" video game journalism, Musk floated the idea of an annual culling of the federal judiciary.

"I’d like to propose that the worst 1% of appointed judges, as determined by elected bodies, be fired every year," he wrote. "This will weed out the most corrupt and least competent."

Musk's brief reign at the newly created agency has been hectic. In just the last week, a team within the U.S. Treasury called the cost-cutting agency's access to crucial payment programs "the single greatest insider threat risk the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has ever faced." One DOGE staffer, who was allowed to keep read-only access to Treasury data after another judge issued a restraining order, was eventually ousted from their role after the Wall Street Journal uncovered a eugenics-advocating social media account they ran. Vice President J.D. Vance advocated for the staffer to be rehired and Musk ran a social media poll asking whether or not they should be brought back into the fold.