"OpenAI is not for sale": ChatGPT maker rejects Musk bid for ownership

OpenAI's board publicly rejected an attempt to buy the company on Friday, telling the group of bidders led by Elon Musk that the ChatGPT creator isn't up for sale.

"OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition," the company shared in a statement on the Musk-owned social media platform, X. "Any potential reorganization of OpenAI will strengthen our nonprofit and its mission to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity."

The statement, which was signed by board chairman Bret Taylor, made the company's rejection of the $97.4 billion bid official. CEO Sam Altman had already turned down Musk's offer, responding to the takeover attempt almost immediately after it was made on Monday.

"No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want,” Altman wrote on X.

In a letter to Musk's attorney, OpenAI attorney William Savitt said that Musk's offer was "not a bid at all" adding that "the decision of the OAI board on this matter is unanimous."

Musk has feuded with the leadership of OpenAI for years. He's accused the company of betraying its non-profit ideals both on his public platforms and in the courts. He is currently suing the company to block its attempts to become a for-profit company. OpenAI representatives submitted a letter to the court earlier this week, saying Musk's bid to buy OpenAI contradicts the claims made in his lawsuit.