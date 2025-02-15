"I am overwhelmed": Mangione shares first public statement since arrest in CEO shooting

Luigi Mangione has shared his first public statement since being arrested and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe," Mangione wrote. "While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

The statement came via a new website set up to provide updates on Mangione's case. The website was created by attorneys representing Mangione in New York. In addition to news about the case, the website answers frequently asked questions about Mangione's detention and provides a link to sympathizers who wish to donate to Mangione's defense fund.

Related Murdering health insurance CEOs will get us nowhere

Mangione is facing a litany of state-level and federal charges for the alleged murder. Federal prosecutors claim that Mangione kept a notebook that “describes an intent to ‘wack’ the CEO of one of the insurance companies at its investor conference” and that Mangione targeted Thompson to make a statement about U.S. medical insurance.

In the wake of Thompson's killing, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty admitted that the way that healthcare works in the United States is less than ideal.

“We know the health system does not work as well as it should, and we understand people’s frustrations with it,” Witty wrote in a New York Times op-ed. "No one would design a system like the one we have. And no one did. It’s a patchwork built over decades."