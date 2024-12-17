Luigi Mangione indicted on first-degree murder charge, facing life in prison for CEO shooting

A Manhattan grand jury indicted 26-year-old Luigi Mangione on Tuesday, slamming him with 11 counts, including first-degree murder, for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. If convicted, Mangione faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

During a press conference, Bragg spoke of the case, saying, “This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation . . . This was a killing that was intended to evoke terror and we’ve seen that reaction. This was not an ordinary killing. Not to suggest that any killing is ordinary, but this was extraordinary.”

According to CNN, "a charge of murder in the first degree is rare because it requires special elements related to the crime to be charged."

“The unsealing of today’s indictment brings us one step closer to securing justice for Brian Thompson and his family and affirming the primacy of the rule of law in the city of New York,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

In addition to murder in the first degree, the New York State Supreme Court indictment also charges Mangione with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to a statement from Bragg.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday where the issue of Mangione's extradition to New York will be further addressed.