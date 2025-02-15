"Send him a Bundt cake": Kid Rock says Kaepernick is reason Kendrick Lamar got Super Bowl gig

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar probably doesn't spend too much time worrying about what the guy who made "Bawitdaba" thinks.

Still, Kid Rock gave his opinions on the rapper's uncompromising Super Bowl performance during a stop by HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday. The host, who is typically willing to punch left on the issues of identity politics, seemed taken aback by Rock's claims that Lamar was selected for the Super Bowl in response to the years-long controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick's silent national anthem protest.

“I’ve heard nobody answer this question: how did he get that gig? Jay-Z. What happened there? I think Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar should both send Colin Kaepernick a Bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a ‘thank you’ note with a bunch of money in it, because without him kneeling and getting everyone’s panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don’t think that happens,” Rock shared.

Lamar is the force behind one of the biggest rap hits of the last year in "Not Like Us," a track that was the capstone to a white-hot feud between two of the biggest pop stars in the world. That song won five Grammys earlier this year. Rock's opinion on the matter might be as welcome as the shift from the iconic "Werewolves of London" piano riff into his D-tier lake beach shlock, but Maher didn't interject, letting him go on to praise the performance in a backhanded Newsmaxian way.

“This is the epitome of DEI. This is the epitome of DEI blowing up because, you know, the NFL is all this DEI and racism, all this stuff that got Jay-Z in their book and this. Kendrick Lamar goes out there and basically turns DEI into an IED," he said. "It’s it’s like it’s all Black people are all people of color, speaking to his crowd in the hood, Black people. It was like the most not exclusive or the most exclusive thing ever and I’m like, f**k yeah, that’s awesome. I’m laughing my ass off.”