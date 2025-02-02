The 2025 Grammy winners list

The 67th annual Grammy Awards showcase a mixed bag of buzzy newcomers and record-breaking favorites competing for the gold in their nominated categories on music's biggest night.

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the fifth straight year, Beyoncé's country turn in "Cowboy Carter" and Taylor Swift's autobiographical heartbreak in "The Tortured Poets Department" ran a tight race for Album of the Year, and a new generation of pop singers like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX got a fair shot at waking up on Monday morning with a new trophy for their shelf. But not everyone can go home a winner.

Between performances by Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo and Stevie Wonder, there were plenty of surprises and an equal amount of shocking losses. We break it all down below.

Record of the Year

"Now and Then" — The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" — Beyoncé

"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan

"360" — Charli XCX

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar

"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

"New Blue Sun" — André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" — Beyoncé

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" — Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" — Chappell Roan

"Brat" — Charli XCX

"Djesse Vol. 4" — Jacob Collier

"Short n’ Sweet" — Sabrina Carpenter

"The Tortured Poets Department" — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Texas Hold 'Em" — Beyoncé

"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan

"Not Like Us" — Chappell Roan

"Die With a Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

"Please Please Please" — Sabrina Carpenter

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard" — Beyoncé

"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan

"Apple" — Charli XCX

"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"The Boy Is Mine Remix" — Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

"Levii’s Jeans" — Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

"Guess featuring Billie Eilish" — Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

"Us" — Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

"Die With a Smile" — Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Eternal Sunshine" — Ariana Grande

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" — Billie Eilish

"The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" — Chappell Roan

"Short n’ Sweet" — Sabrina Carpenter

"The Tortured Poets Department" — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She’s Gone, Dance On" — Disclosure

"Loved" — Four Tet

"Leavemealone" — Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

"Neverender" — Justice and Tame Impala WINNER

"Witchy" — Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Yes, And?" — Ariana Grande

"L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]" — Billie Eilish

"Von Dutch" — Charli XCX WINNER

"Make You Mine" — Madison Beer

"Got Me Started" — Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Brat" — Charli XCX WINNER

"Three" — Four Tet

"Hyperdrama" — Justice

"Timeless" — Kaytranada

"Telos" — Zedd

Best Rock Performance

"Now and Then" — The Beatles WINNER

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" — Green Day

"Gift Horse" — Idles

"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" — St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" — Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor le Masne WINNER

"Crown of Horns" — Judas Priest

"Suffocate" — Knocked Loose featuring Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" — Metallica

"Cellar Door" — Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys

"Dilemma" — Green Day

"Gift Horse" — Idles

"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" — St. Vincent WINNER

Best Rock Album

"Happiness Bastards" — The Black Crowes

"Romance" — Fontaines D.C.

"Saviors" — Green Day

"Tangk" — Idles

"No Name" — Jack White

"Dark Matter" Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds" — The Rolling Stones WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

"What Now" — Brittany Howard

"Charm" — Clairo

"The Collective" — Kim Gordon

"Wild God" — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

"All Born Screaming" — St. Vincent WINNER

Best R&B Performance

"Residuals" — Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones

"Guidance" — Jhené Aiko

"Made for Me (Live on BET)" — Muni Long WINNER

"Saturn" — SZA

Best R&B Song

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones

"After Hours" — Kehlani

"Ruined Me" — Muni Long

"Saturn" — SZA WINNER

"Burning" — Tems

Best R&B Album

"11:11 (Deluxe)" — Chris Brown WINNER

"Vantablack" — Lalah Hathaway

"Algorithm" — Lucky Daye

"Revenge" — Muni Long

"Coming Home" — Usher

Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" — Cardi B

"When the Sun Shines Again" — Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos

"Nissan Altima" — Doechii

"Houdini" — Eminem

"Like That" — Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" — Glorilla

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar WINNER

Best Rap Song

"Like That" — Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" — Glorilla

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar WINNER

"Asteroids" — Rapsody and Hit-Boy

"Carnival" — ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid featuring Playboi Carti

Best Rap Album

"The Auditorium Vol. 1" — Common and Pete Rock

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" — Doechii WINNER

"The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)" — Eminem

"We Don’t Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin

"Might Delete Later" — J. Cole

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"II Most Wanted" — Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus WINNER

"Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" — Dan + Shay

"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

"Texas Hold ’Em" — Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" — Jelly Roll

"The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves WINNER

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

Best Country Album

"Cowboy Carter" — Beyoncé

"Higher" — Chris Stapleton

"Deeper Well" — Kacey Musgraves

"Whirlwind" — Lainey Wilson

"F-1 Trillion" — Post Malone

Best Latin Pop Album

"Funk Generation" — Anitta

"Orquídeas" — Kali Uchis

"García" — Kany García

"El Viaje" — Kany García

"Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" — Shakira

Best Música Urbana Album

"Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" — Bad Bunny

"Ferxxocalipsis" — Feid

"Rayo" — J Balvin

"Las Letras Ya No Importan" — Residente WINNER

"Att." — Young Miko