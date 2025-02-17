Influencer marketing is one of the most popular strategies brands use to reach their target audiences and promote their products. For example, Fenty Beauty collaborated with influencers like Jackie Aina and Duckie Thot to showcase its inclusive range of foundation, and Gymshark teamed up with fitness influencers like Whitney Simmons and David Laid to foster a community of gym enthusiasts.

However, not everyone is buying into the influencer hype anymore — especially Gen Z.

Constantly bombarded with videos of influencers suggesting items they should buy, many young people are growing weary of influencer-driven consumerism and joining the "de-influencing" movement instead. Here’s how the trend is reshaping the younger generation’s shopping habits and why it matters.

What does de-influencing look like?

The de-influencing movement is a social media trend where influencers are discouraging their followers from buying unnecessary products. Instead of telling their followers to buy this or buy that, de-influencers are urging people to think twice about whether they truly need those $118 Lululemon leggings. The movement essentially turns influencer marketing on its head by promoting authenticity and mindful spending over hyper-consumerism.

Take skincare, for example. Remember when every influencer was raving about 10-step routines and $200 serums? De-influencers are now calling that out and reminding their followers that having clear skin shouldn’t cost that much. A basic cleanser and moisturizer will do just fine for many people.

Why de-influencing matters

De-influencing matters because social media influencers have a powerful impact on consumer behavior. A recent study published in the New York State Communication Association Proceedings found that people were more inclined to make purchases after being exposed to social media influencers’ recommendations, especially if they already follow them.

“It is unfortunate, but many influencers make their money by getting others to spend money they otherwise would not spend on things they never knew they needed or wanted,” Bobbi Rebell, CFP, Founder and CEO of Financial Wellness Strategies, said in an email. “De-influencing does the opposite. It gives their followers the positive validation that they don’t need to buy a certain item to feel good about themselves.”

De-influencing is Gen Z’s way of fighting back against consumerism, but it’s also a wake-up call for the influencer industry. Many influencers have built entire careers and millions of dollars by encouraging their followers to purchase products. And now that younger generations are starting to question those “must-haves,” what happens next?

For one, it’s forcing influencers to evolve. The ones who thrive in this de-influencing era are those who are authentic and genuinely believe in the products they’re promoting.

The de-influencing movement also puts pressure on brands to step up their game. According to a recent report that First Insight produced in partnership with the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, 75% of Gen Z consumers say that sustainability is more important to them than brand name when making purchase decisions. This means that slapping a celebrity endorsement on a mediocre product and calling it a day will no longer work. They’ll need to deliver on value, sustainability, and transparency to meet consumer expectations.

But perhaps the biggest impact of de-influencing is how it’s reshaping our relationship with money and material goods. Gen Zs are showing that it’s okay to say “no” to pressure to keep up with trends; "no" to the endless cycle of buying, discarding and buying again; and “no” to the notion that our worth is dictated by what we own.

Tips for fighting hyperconsumerism

Excess consumerism isn’t healthy for your wallet or the planet. R.J. Weiss, certified financial planner and CEO of The Ways to Wealth, suggests implementing a waiting period to curb impulsive spending and fight back against overconsumption.

“Add things to your cart if you want, but only check out one day a month,” he said. “Most purchases aren’t urgent; if they are, you can always go out and get them.”

If you’re finding it hard to cut back on spending, you may want to lower your screen time since one of the biggest drivers of hyper-consumerism is social media. With TikTok and Instagram reels constantly bombarding you with ads and influencer promotions, it’s hard not to feel like you’re missing out if you’re not buying the latest products and keeping up with the Joneses.

Remember, influencers aren’t always transparent when giving product reviews because they’re often paid to say certain things. So, trust yourself to make purchase decisions instead of letting influencers guide your spending habits.