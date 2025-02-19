"Dictator": Trump slams "modestly successful comedian" Zelenskyy as peace talks continue

Donald Trump may be pushing for peace between Russia and Ukraine in the real world, but he's bringing a sword on social media.

The president blasted Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, calling the leader a "dictator without elections" and a "modestly successful comedian" in a withering post to Truth Social.

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do."

Trump's heated post came after Zelenskyy accused the U.S. president of being under the spell of Russian leaders. The Ukrainian head of state who took office in 2019 said that Trump was "caught in a web of misinformation."

The back-and-forth is playing out as the United States and Russia hold peace talks to end the war without representatives of Ukraine present. On Monday, Zelenskyy said he wasn't informed of the talks taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week and rejected any outcome of the summit.

“Ukraine regards any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine as ones that have no result, and we cannot recognize...any agreements about us without us,” he shared.

Zelenskyy was far from the only target of Trump's tirade, as he took several shots at former President Joe Biden and his handling of the years-long war. Trump questioned U.S. involvement in the conflict, noting that "we have a big, beautiful ocean" between the U.S. and Ukraine. He added that Biden was "played...like a fiddle" by Ukrainian leadership.

"I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died," Trump said in closing.