Trump called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and brought Musk with him

The president-elect and Tesla head told the leader they'd support Ukraine, despite promise to cut aid

By Griffin Eckstein

News Fellow

Published November 8, 2024 5:22PM (EST)

Elon Musk embraces Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Billionaire Elon Musk is already taking on a role in Donald Trump’s second term.

The Tesla head and Trump benefactor reportedly joined in on a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. The president-elect’s conversation lasted roughly 25 minutes and included Musk, who reaffirmed his commitment to provide Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine, per Axios.

During the conversation, Trump also reportedly pledged to support Ukraine, in contradiction of statements he made on the campaign trail. Zelenskyy left the call somewhat reassured, according to Axios. In his first term, Trump frequently clashed with Zelenskyy and cut military aid to the country. The conversation with Trump and Musk “didn't leave Zelensky with a feeling of despair,” a source told the publication.

Musk’s presence on the call raises questions over his role in Trump’s administration.

The SpaceX CEO financed the Trump campaign to the tune of tens to hundreds of millions in PAC contributions and ran a potentially illegal lottery to turn out supporters. Trump has publicly publicly mulled Musk for a formal role in the White House, promising in September in September to hire him to lead a government efficiency commission.

