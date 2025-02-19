"Grow up": Kevin Spacey responds to Guy Pearce's allegations, disputing claims of targeting

Kevin Spacey has responded to former co-star Guy Pearce's allegations that he "targeted" him on the set of their 1997 film "L.A. Confidential," telling Pearce, "You are not a victim."

In a video statement posted to X on Tuesday, Spacey pushed back against the claims, saying, "If I did something that upset you, you could have reached out to me."

He also noted that a year after "L.A. Confidential" was filmed, Pearce had flown to Georgia "just to spend time with me."

"I mean, did you tell the press that too, or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?" Spacey added.

"I apologize that I didn't get the message that you don't like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don't know, but that doesn't make any sense. That you would have just been leading me on, right? But here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I've been through hell and back," he said.

Spacey stated he was open to a conversation with Pearce because he's "got nothing to hide."

"But Guy - you need to grow up. You are not a victim," he concluded.

During Pearce's conversation with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, the "Brutalist" actor opened up about how other sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey during the MeToo Movement gave him clarity on what had transpired on set.

“I heard these stories about Kevin, sort of officially as news stories,” Pearce said. “And I was in London working on something, and I heard [the reports], and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop. I think it really dawned on me—the impact that had occurred and how I had brushed it off, shelved it, or blocked it out. That was a really incredible wake-up call.”

Pearce had previously called Spacey "a handsy guy" in a 2018 interview.

Spacey has denied all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The actor has been cleared of all sexual assault charges in two separate trials in the U.S. and U.K., including a lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of assaulting him as a minor.