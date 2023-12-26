“I put them on the map”: Kevin Spacey bashes Netflix to Tucker Carlson, claims inventing "tudum"

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has returned to make his annual (albeit incredibly bizarre) Christmas Eve videos, in which he poses as his “House of Cards” character, Frank Underwood. In this year’s special, Spacey sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to bash Netflix.

“By the way, do you watch Netflix anymore?” Carlson asked.

“Probably as much as you watch Fox,” Spacey replied, which earned a few cackles from Carlson. The host continued, asking Spacey if he’s aware that he’s “there in some way” when people pull up the Netflix app. Netflix’s signature “tudum” intro sound played shortly after. (Netflix hired a company to produce the sonic logo.)

“Yes, you know what that is?” Spacey asked, pounding his fist on the table in the same manner as his “House of Cards” character. “Boom, boom. So it is bizarre they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false. Because I don’t think there’s any question. Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

“House of Cards” became the first Netflix original series to rack up Emmy nominations following its release in February 2013. In the series, Spacey stars as Frank Underwood — a ruthless politician who becomes president of the United States through treachery — up until Season 6, when Spacey was cut from the series after facing sexual assault allegations. In 2022, Spacey denied committing any sexual assaults, instead asserting that he is a “big flirt.” Earlier this year, a U.K. jury found Spacey not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Elsewhere in his interview with Carlson, Spacey, still pretending to be Underwood, suggested that he would run for president:

“Our country needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up,” Spacey said. “We have so many people running with so many different issues, like gun control, but let’s be honest. More people are killed by online trolls everyday.”

Watch the full interview below, via YouTube: