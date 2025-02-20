"The chainsaw for bureaucracy": Musk waves power tool onstage at CPAC following mass IRS layoffs

The DOGE head chuckled and growled as he waved around the favorite prop of Argentina's president

By Alex Galbraith

Published February 20, 2025 8:14PM (EST)

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage alongside Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. Argentinian President Javier Milei gifted Musk the chainsaw that he used as a prop while campaigning. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage alongside Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. Argentinian President Javier Milei gifted Musk the chainsaw that he used as a prop while campaigning. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk rode online hucksterism into the Oval Office. Javier Milei waited until after he'd secured the Argentinian presidency to associate with digital grifters. It only makes sense that the two libertarians would collide at the hive of scum and villainy that is CPAC

Musk was gifted one of Milei's favorite campaign trail props on the stage: a chainsaw. Meant to represent the pair's hack-and-slash attitude toward the federal government, it instead gave Musk the opportunity to groan and shout while awkwardly waving a power tool. 

 "This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy," he shouted before doing a Leatherfacian waltz. "Chainsaw!"

Related

Elon Musk is camouflaging a Christian nationalist takeover

The bit of lumberjack cosplay came as the Trump administration was beginning layoffs of around 6,000 employees of the Internal Revenue Service. The tax agency was targeted directly by President Donald Trump in an executive order, but the layoffs were one small part of a much wider attack on federal employees being carried out by Trump's cronies, none more visible than Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency

Trump and Musk have been attached at the hip since before Election Day, with the pair taking joint interviews and phone calls from world leaders. Musk appeared to inspire an early attempt to clear out federal workers with an offer of "deferred resignations" and both DOGE and Trump's orders have cut portions of the government with all the finesse of...well, a chainsaw. The mass layoffs at the IRS are part of a wider Trump plan to shutter the agency, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

 "His goal is to abolish the Internal Revenue Service and let all the outsiders pay," Lutnick shared during an appearance on Fox News earlier this week.

Read more

about Elon Musk and Trump


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith