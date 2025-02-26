“I've got to stop some time”: Prue Leith revealed that she may be leaving “Great British Bake Off”

Since 2017, Prue Leith has been a beloved addition to “The Great British Bake Off.” The celebrity chef and television personality succeeded Dame Mary Berry, serving as star judge alongside Paul Hollywood.

Unfortunately for fans, Leith’s on-screen stint may be coming to an end soon, she revealed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “I'm doing this year's ‘Bake Off,’ and I don't know if this will be my last. I've got to stop some time, so I might stop next year,” Leith said last weekend. “I thought I'd just see how I go this year, because I definitely feel a bit older this year than I did last year.”

“Things like, getting out of a chair takes me longer than it used to. I don't like big steps without a handrail,” she added. “None of these things worried me two years ago — I could run upstairs — and so I'm very keen to leave ‘Bake Off’ before I'm asked to leave.”

“But on the other hand, I really enjoy it.”

Leith also serves as a judge on the show’s US spin-off, “The Great American Baking Show.” According to the Daily Mail, Leith is “weighing up leaving that [program] too.”

Season 16 of “The Great British Bake Off” is scheduled to start filming in April. New episodes are slated to premiere in September.