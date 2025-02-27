"Zero tolerance": DeSantis says Andrew Tate is not welcome in Florida, as MAGA celebrates release

Far-right influencer and alleged sex trafficker Andrew Tate’s return to the United States isn’t sitting right with every member of the MAGA faithful.

Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania in 2022 on charges that included human trafficking and rape. A ban keeping the brothers from traveling outside of Romania was recently lifted, and they flew to Florida on Thursday. Despite victory laps from allies of President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that he was not happy with the accused sex trafficker's return stateside.

“We have no involvement in that. I read about it through the media. Clearly, the federal government has jurisdiction,” DeSantis said on Thursday. “Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct.”

DeSantis added that Florida's attorney general was looking into the Tates and the “state hooks and jurisdictions” available to deal with them. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier took to social media on Thursday to announce a “preliminary investigation.”

Related MAGA blowhard Andrew Tate arrested for human trafficking and forming an organized crime group

“Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women. If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable,” Uthmeier said.

But while the two Florida officials were less than pleased with the Tates’ return from Romania, some far-right conservatives have the brothers’ backs.

“The Tate brothers are US citizens. Good thing Ron isn’t President,” influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer said on X.

Candace Owens echoed the same sentiment.

“Utterly deranged thing for a Governor of any state to say,” Owens said. “American citizens will NOT be allowed back on American soil, per [Ron DeSantis].”

Meanwhile, conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro weighed in against the Tates on X.

“America does not need more self-proclaimed pimps and terror supporters with outstanding criminal allegations of sex trafficking and a history of pornographic distribution, plus a grift 'university' that suckers young men out of thousands of dollars,” he said.