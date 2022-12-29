MAGA blow hard Andrew Tate arrested for rape and human trafficking

MAGA influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate — along with his brother Tristan and two other suspects — was detained on Thursday under suspicion of human trafficking and rape.

According to a statement from prosecutors obtained from NBC, "The four suspects appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost."

Prosecutors further that the Tate brothers are being held for questioning for at least 24-hours after a raid on their five properties revealed that upwards of six women were being held for money-making sex purposes. According to The Guardian, the brothers have been under investigation since April.

Tate's arrest comes a day after he made headlines for engaging in a heated exchange of words online with 19-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. During the exchange, Tate bragged to Thunberg about his 33 cars and "their emissions," a taunt which the young activist dismissed with one KO of a reply.

The exchange between Tate and Thunberg took place on Twitter, a platform he was recently allowed back on by Elon Musk after having been banned in 2017 for tweeting that "rape victims 'bear some responsibility' for putting themselves in a position to be assaulted," according to CNET.

Reporter Alejandra Caraballo speculated on Thursday that Tate's return to Twitter may have aided in his arrest.

"Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts," says Caraballo. "His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic."