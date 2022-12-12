2022 was a bad year for MAGA Republicans: Here are the GOP's 5 biggest faceplants

Going into the seventh year of the hell that began when Donald Trump announced his presidential run from a golden escalator in 2015, the MAGA movement was riding high. Yes, they had lost the White House to President Joe Biden in 2020 and Trump's 2021 coup had been no more successful. But as 2022 began, it was clear they had completely colonized the GOP, and in a year most political experts believed would end in a "red wave" of major Republican wins, no less.

Well, that didn't happen. On the contrary, we end 2022 with a strong sense that "find out" season has finally begun after all this fascist f**king around. It's not just that Trump saw one hand-picked candidate after another lose otherwise winnable races. It's that he and his minions are sweating the real possibility — and in some cases, actuality — of legal consequences for their crimes. Nonetheless, the GOP sticks, loyally, to Trump's side.

They should instead look at this list of the year's five biggest Republican faceplants and ask hard questions about whether this whole MAGA thing is the winning strategy Trump insists it is.

5 Kari Lake Kari Lake (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., must be sleeping easy these days. Her ranking as the most annoying woman in America remains untouched, now that Kari Lake has failed both to win or to steal the governor's seat in Arizona. It will likely remain forever unknown whether Lake is sincere in her conversion from a Barack Obama-voting , drag queen-loving news anchor to a Big Lie champion who accuses drag queens of "grooming." Whatever is in her heart, however , she clearly thought she was going to ride the Trump Train straight to superstar status. With Trump's 2020 coup attempt as a model, she framed her campaign as a win/win proposition for MAGA: She either wins outright, or she declares the election a "fraud" and becomes the next fascist martyr. In the end, neither happened. After losing in other states, other Big Lie candidates also lost interest in resisting the will of the people, leaving Lake out on a wannabe fascist insurrectionist limb all by herself. So, despite all her whining and suing, her campaign to seize power by any means necessary fizzled out. By this time next year, even people in Arizona could be asking, "Kari who?"