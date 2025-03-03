JD Vance's bombast tells us where MAGA is going 

After I watched Donald Trump and JD Vance try to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into surrendering to Putin I felt sick. Trump wants Zelenskyy to agree to a ceasefire with no security guarantees and to “trust” Putin to honor his word. Zelenskyy knows Putin can’t be trusted, because Putin proved it with his 2014 invasion of Crimea and his 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and at all points in between when he murdered critics and disappeared rivals. When Zelenskyy tried to explain this basic history to Trump andVance, they accused him of “being disrespectful” and “trying to relitigate” the morals of the war for the cameras—cameras Trump arranged.

Putin has made his imperial ambitions clear. He is trying to rebuild the Soviet Empire, which includes not only Ukraine but Belarus, and possibly Poland. Any child can understand that a ceasefire with no U.S. security guarantees will give Putin time to replenish his military and attack again, which means a bad deal for Ukraine would be more deadly than no deal.

Instead of discussing these facts in good faith, Trump and Vance tag teamed each other for the cameras, hurling outrageous insults at Zelenskyy based on deliberate disinformation. I’ve never been so sorry. For Ukraine, for NATO, Europe, Taiwan and for America.

Only a bully kicks a man then makes him say thank you

Friday’s meeting was arranged to discuss Trump’s demand for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, ostensible “payback” for US military support. Embracing full mafia braggadocio, Trump tried to extort Zelenskyy for the second time, demanding payment for past protection, and brought in the media to watch.

Vance relished his role in the melee. When Zelenskyy mentioned Russia’s aggression going back to 2014, Vance pistol whipped him with, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media…You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

As Zelenskyy tried to respond, Vance, incredibly, asked, “Do you think that is respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” then demanded, “Have you said thank you once?” The only thing missing from the scene was a box of fingers.

How is this not treason?

Before Friday’s meeting, world leaders were aghast that Trump called Zelenskyy—rather than Putin— a “dictator” and accused Kyiv of starting the war. Then Trump set up talks with Russia about ending the war, but didn’t invite Ukraine.

During Friday’s meeting when Zelenskyy urged him not to trust Vladimir Putin, and said we’d be sorry if we did, Trump flew into a rage. Like a torturer to a tape-bound victim, Trump thundered, “You don’t know that. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. You’re in no position to dictate that.”

Trump later demanded that Zelenskyy “accept” that Kyiv “had a weak negotiating hand.”

The entire world can see that the main reason Kyiv now has a weak negotiating hand is because of Trump’s dangerous loyalty to Putin. How stupid does Trump think Fox viewers are? Meanwhile, leaders of the free world recoil in horror from an America that turned overnight from a beacon of liberty to a mouthpiece for Nazis and the KGB. Ukraine has already lost 100,000 people to Putin’s butchery. Now they will lose more, because the President of the United States is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.

Trump’s bombast tells us where he’s going

The whole scripted episode was another gift to Putin. As Daniel Fried, former U.S. ambassador to Poland put it, the rupture plays right into the Russians’ hands. “I see no U.S. interest served by this blowup and fighting with Zelensky,” Fried said. “Who benefits? Putin benefits.” But Trump doesn’t care about that. He posted after the meeting that, “(Zelenskyy) disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump, aided by right wing media, may be able to convince his base, but the rest of the world is clear-eyed. Trump appears to have no concern for how the world sees him, which should frighten everyone. As I see it, Trump’s disregard for public opinion and the fate of the Republican Party suggests he’s planning to stay in power by force. He tried it once and failed, but he has now politicized the military with loyalists who will execute his unconstitutional orders.

Look for Trump to declare consistent “national emergencies” so Hegseth can get the lay of the land and learn who Trump can trust. Look for Fox News to embellish the threats Trump manufactures or deliberately worsens, to generate widespread fear. Look for Trump to tap that fear to encourage MAGA goons to engage in street violence, which will trigger Trump’s declaration of martial law. Look for Trump to cancel the midterms, citing the unrest he created.

The flip side to shame is revulsion. Watching Trump and Vance kick Zelenskyy for the cameras was like watching a neighbor starve his dog, then kick it for looking at his food bowl. There are no words to capture such evil.

Shame competes with outrage competes with sorrow for what Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have gone through and will continue to go through. And America! Trump is dissolving 80 years of the greatest military alliance the world has ever known, and aligning America instead with one of the world’s most brutal dictators. Humanity is in a dire situation, and anyone who doubts where this is going is being deliberately obtuse or lied to.

Trump supports Putin’s invasion of Ukraine/Belarus/ Poland, because Trump, also fixated on imperialism from the 1800s, eyes Canada/Panama/Greenland. China will feel emboldened to take Taiwan while US resources are tied up pursuing Trump’s hemispheric expansion, prompting Trump and Putin to offer Xi “a deal.”

The three dictators will meet to share a meal as they carve up the world’s spoils for themselves.