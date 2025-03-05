"You are dead": Trump threatens to help Israel "finish the job" in Gaza following hostage meeting

Shortly after White House officials confirmed that the United States is in direct talks with Hamas, President Donald Trump threatened the Gaza Strip authority in a post to Truth Social.

Trump said that he would help Israel "finish the job" in Gaza if Hamas did not turn over all remaining hostages held in the Israeli-occupied territory.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!" he wrote. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

The threat came after Trump met with freed hostages in the White House on Wednesday. The president warned residents of Gaza to leave and said there would be "hell to pay" if all hostages weren't released.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," he wrote. "Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Trump has frequently suggested that Gaza should be cleared out, the Palestinians who live there relocated to Egypt and Jordan. He recently shared an AI-generated video that showed a Trump resort in Gaza, where the president lounged poolside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.