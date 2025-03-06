Trump’s speech was the pinnacle of MAGA. Now what?

For the lovers and the haters, Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night was the pinnacle of MAGA.

It was long (nearly 100 minutes), divisive, jarring and filled with lies, drama, pathos and poignancy. It featured several swipes at his perceived enemies and wild bleating cheers from his favorite sycophants. In other words, it was a typical Donald Trump speech. It’s length alone qualifies it for the record books and Donny loves that idea.

And while those who cheer Donny are happily onboard once again — without thought, observation, reflection, want or need — millions of others are left shaking their head and idly wondering if being struck by an asteroid would be all that bad. For if nothing else, after six weeks of unfettered Donald Trump in the White House it is easy to see why he filed for bankruptcy six times.

Down in the hollowed out rural towns across the country, people can relate to bankruptcy. My mother-in-law (God rest her soul) told her family on a few occasions about her cousin who, during the Great Depression, may or may not have walked over the hill with several bovine members of the farm who were headed to the same fate Wilbur in “Charlotte’s Web” was destined to encounter. After walking over the hill, this cousin by the last name of Walton made his way south to Arkansas and created an empire based on the profit from selling those pigs at market.

My mother-in-law would wink at this point and say, “that was my cousin Sam Walton. That’s what they say anyway.” According to my mother-in-law. Walmart was founded by her wayward cousin after stealing a bunch of the family’s pigs and running away with the money. Somehow it fits. They struggled. He got the pork. Makes a good story anyway, and people love a good story — often it seems at the expense of the facts.

Walmart has been the pig that devoured most of the small communities across the country, killing Mom and Pop businesses and promoting a homogeneity of thought and buying habits that politicians and other businesses would manipulate for years to come. It also contributed to economic suffering and perhaps the rising construction of meth labs across rural America.

My mother-in-law saw it and didn’t savor it. Today Donald Trump has taught generations of Walmart customers the real enemy is the Democrats from those big cities where no one worships god, people are hired by the color of their skin — as long as they’re Black — and nobody likes Kid Rock or Lee Greenwood.

By any standards it was a Herculean speaking engagement and while he was lying, dividing, angering and vilifying those he didn’t like, he did it so darn well. Of course, not having to worry about whether or not you’re telling the truth is key when you’re working on your performance. Forget those nasty and brutish facts. Sell. Sell. Sell.

I have in-laws and cousins — huge Trump supporters — who always ask the rest of the family when they’ll get over the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). I’m told they’re “fixin’ to get tired” of what they perceive is an overabundance of scrutiny of a man they also believe was sent by God. I, on the other hand, am the guy who would ask why God would send Trump if he has locusts at his command.

There are a huge number of people who support Donald Trump who never listen to him. They quit doing so long ago. They got the message. They’ll defend the message. Sad it is that they don’t actually understand the message. They have heard what they want and need no more.

So, to the point, I don’t know if there’s anyone in the country who is ready for more Donald Trump speeches. His vice president apparently tunes him out and has insulted him — which I think is pretty rich from a guy who looks like he has tattooed eyeliner, but what do I know? Donald Trump continues to dominate the news and the Republican Party with his audacity, large personality and a stunning ability to lie with a straight face. We know he’s lying. Still millions continue to believe him. He can tell a lie quicker and with greater depth than the most accomplished Hollywood actor — at least to the WWE fans who even enjoy his awkward and disturbing dance moves. He has never witnessed half of what he claims, and happily invents facts to support his obtuse and inerudite opinions.

Question: Why, at the end of the day, would anyone seek out an opinion from someone who did not witness an event that you did witness? Imagine someone choosing to listen to a person who only got their information second or third hand through social and traditional media outlets versus someone who actually attended the event?

“Hey, how was the P. Diddy party?”

“Oh it was great. It featured an opera, finger sandwiches and a glorious reading from Shakespeare, the Bible and a wonderful musical interpretation of Bach.”

“How do you know?”

“Oh, I saw it on TikTok.”

“But I was there. It was a freak out. They ran out of baby oil again.”

“You’re obviously biased.”

Thus is the logic and rhetoric of the MAGA supporter who will continue to be impressed by Donald with no direct access to him or the facts. It’s why millions believe there was no insurrection; Donny said so. Those who know him and most who have worked with him have a completely different opinion of him. Most everyone agrees, however, that whatever else he is — and the invectives are voluminous — he remains a formidable public figure. The same can be said of every other narcissistic political leader throughout history.

Some believe that admitting Trump is a formidable public opponent is the mark of a less intelligent and certainly a less courageous human being. Others do not care. “Get into Good Trouble,” is their smiling retort to any form of authority. Somewhere John Lewis is smiling. This group is almost universally hated for their ability to criticize both sides of the aisle with an “I don’t give a damn” attitude. Some laugh at it and others take umbrage with the criticism thus proving they really do give a damn.

Then there are the partisans. The extreme partisans are a factor in both political parties, though the Democrats who admit to fallibilities would have you believe the Republican Party is far worse and that to compare the two is insulting and evidence of a closeted member of the Trump Gold Club offering testimony. (Yes, such a thing actually exists and for a small donation of your choosing you too can become a happy member. We even have the classic, pink and dark MAGA hats for sale at a good price. And when you buy two you can get a pair of Gold Trump Christmas ornaments.)

The Republicans, on the other hand, do not admit to fallibilities. It is a party that represents a growing number of Americans and may soon be the majority political party simply because of its ability to circle the wagons and support a convicted felon. Turns out there are a lot of people who would side with Darth Vader, the evil Queen, Voldemort and Thanos. The problem is Musk is trying to play Tony Stark when he’s actually Loki — and he hasn’t got the chops for either role.

For those who donate money and those who play minion roles to Trump in the Republican Party, the dark secret is this: None of them would spend any length of time socially with the guy unless they absolutely had to do so. There are the odd exceptions. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would put on pom poms and a 60s cheerleader outfit and show up in spurs to lead team Trump in a chorus of “V-I-C-T-O-R-Y” that’s the MAGA battle cry! We Want Victory! Yay!” She and Musk could do a tag-team chainsaw/pom pom music special and rake in the money. Meanwhile, Greene’s paramour would show up shouting questions like, “Mr. President! How do you make rainbows shoot out of your ass? Why are you the best man who ever existed? Can I take a selfie with you?”

The president got laughs. The president got tears. Man, he was on a tear. But two key moments show where we’re really at these days: in a crevice that leads to a chasm.

Moments after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson expelled Texas Congressman Al Green (love his music), removed (I know he’s not the musician, relax) for waving his cane and shouting Trump down, saying, “You don’t have a mandate to eliminate Medicaid,” Trump championed free speech. It brought about memories of Vice President Vance traveling to Germany to lecture our former European allies on the value of free speech while Trump was back home kicking the Associated Press out of the in-town press pool.

The second event occurred later in his congressional speech, when Trump vilified “unelected bureaucrats” who run government. He boasted that he has drained the deep state and got rid of them. I guess he forgot about Elon Musk. Trump supporters said Trump was talking about middle managers, but I think it’s far more frightening if the guy running the show, either Elon Trump or Donald Musk, are unelected bureaucrats. Some will make the argument that neither one of them were elected, but I’m not going there.

Where I am going is on down the road. Not much to see here boys. The fans are going wild, the naysayers are saying nay and the rest of us are left holding the bag. It’s a big steaming bag of excrement that used to be the United States.

Whether we use it to fertilize a resurgent democracy, or throw it in everyone’s face, including our own, is really up to us. It all depends on whether you surrender to Donald.

I still favor John Lewis. Good trouble it is.