"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians": Putin defies Trump, escalates attacks

Hours after President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office where he publicly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the week before that his administration is "doing very well with Russia" and "it may be easier dealing with" Russian President Vladimir Putin than Ukraine, the Russian military launched a series of deadly missile and drone attacks, killing dozens of civilians.

"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims."

According to the BBC, at least 25 people died as a result of the missile attacks.

"After our emergency services arrived at the scene" of the first wave of missiles, Zeleneskyy wrote on X, Russia "launched another strike, deliberately targeting the rescuers."

“I actually think [Putin is] doing what anybody else would do,” Trump told reporters at the White House Friday afternoon. “He wants to get it ended.”

This week, the Trump administration suspended weapons shipments to Ukraine and stopped sharing satellite intelligence with the nation.

In a Truth Social post earlier Friday, Trump attempted to pressure Putin with sanctions.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote. Russia attacked Ukraine hours later.