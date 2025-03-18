"I'm doing ok now": Tracy Morgan offers health update after vomiting courtside at Knicks game

There was a frightening scene on the floor of Madison Square Garden on Monday and, for once, it wasn't the New York Knicks' fault.

Comedian and Knicks superfan Tracy Morgan vomited while sitting courtside as the Knicks took on the Miami Heat. The "Saturday Night Live" alum was taken away in a wheelchair.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Morgan assured fans that he was in fine health. Alongside a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed, Morgan told fans that the scare was nothing more than "food poisoning."

"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now," he wrote. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"

Being under the weather couldn't keep Morgan from keeping tabs on the team and his Knicks-branded phone case was visible in the photo. Like all superstitious sports fans, Morgan had to give a little significance the fact that the Knicks went on to win after he left his lunch on the hardwood.

"The Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs," he wrote.

Morgan recently rejoined his "SNL" castmates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sketch series. The comedian said the milestone had him feeling reflective, per People. Morgan had a near brush with death in 2014 when a Walmart truck rammed into a limo carrying Morgan and others on the New Jersey Turnpike. He shared that he felt incredibly lucky to have survived while at the anniversary party.

"This is incredible,” Morgan said. “Just thank the Lord that I’m a part of this, that I survived the accident and I’m alive to be here for this."