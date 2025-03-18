"Violated the Constitution in multiple ways": Judge says DOGE's USAID dismantling was likely illegal

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency likely ran afoul of the Constitution in its attacks on USAID.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang had no time for DOGE's stone-throwing and hand-hiding. He took Musk on directly in his ruling, saying that the Tesla CEO and billionaire adviser to Donald Trump acted as an officer of the United States government without ever being appointed. In his ruling, he said that Musk and DOGE "likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways" when they chose "to shut down USAID on an accelerated basis."

Chuang noted the quasi-legal sheen that the Trump administration has put on Musk's role, before dismissing it outright.

"On paper, Musk has no formal legal authority relating to the decisions at issue, even if he is actually exercising significant authority on governmental matters," Chuang wrote, saying allowing it to continue give the Trump administration an "end-run" around the Constitution.