Why apricots belong in your pan sauce

Fruit is often relegated to snacking, breakfasts and desserts — but why limit it? Why not let fruit shine in savory dishes?

Fruit is undeniably versatile and worthy of more attention in the kitchen. Yet, it often occupies a space reserved for quick snacks or sweet endings — a banana on the go, peach cobbler, or a bowl of strawberries. Sometimes, fruit even becomes symbolic: think of the apple on a teacher’s desk.

Rarely, though, is fruit considered as a core ingredient for savory cooking. But why?

Fruit brings brightness and complexity to a dish — ranging from subtly sweet to surprisingly pungent. It can elevate a dish, adding both flavor and texture that surprises and delights. Pair it with herbs or spices and it can transform an ordinary meal into something extraordinary.

I still remember my graduation banquet at culinary school, where I paired a pistachio-crusted rack of lamb with blackberry gastrique — essentially a French sweet-and-sour sauce made from fruit and vinegar. That combination was both bold and beautiful, a perfect example of how fruit can take a savory dish to new heights.

There’s also a long-standing cultural and historical precedent for using fruit in savory dishes. Think of classic pairings: sautéed apples with pork chops, applesauce with latkes, or the tangy sweetness of prunes in dishes like Chicken Marbella. In Chinese-American cuisine, orange chicken has long been a favorite, and Palestinian maqluba often features jewel-like pomegranate seeds — both a vibrant color and a burst of flavor. And, of course, we can't forget the much-debated yet iconic Hawaiian pizza.

Perhaps even more exciting is when fruit is used in ways you wouldn’t expect. A local Italian-American restaurant near me serves a New York Strip steak topped with a vibrant blueberry sauce. I recently had a turkey sandwich with pear, and there’s something about thinly-sliced apple in a grilled cheese that’s undeniably sublime. Roasted grapes — cooked with olive oil and garlic — turn savory in a way that completely defies their sweetness.

From currants and persimmons to kumquats and cherries, each fruit brings its own balance, complexity and a subtle intrigue that can elevate a dish in unexpected ways.

It’s also worth noting that fruit in different forms can have entirely different effects. Raw fruit — whether fresh, dried, or dehydrated — can impart entirely different textures and flavors. A chewy, dried apricot in a salad offers a unique texture, while a pan-roasted apricot in a savory chicken dish with a rich pan sauce lends complexity and depth. Imagine combining fresh apricot, apricot jam and dried apricots all in one dish for a sophisticated play on the same ingredient.

Heat and time transform fruit in remarkable ways. A plum is a plum, but when subjected to heat, it evolves entirely — its flavor deepens, its texture changes and it brings an unexpected richness to the dish.

This is also a way to enjoy fruit you might have previously avoided due to allergies — some people can eat cooked fruit without issue when raw fruit would cause a reaction (as I’ve experienced with pineapple myself).

So why not challenge yourself to incorporate fruit into some of your favorite savory dishes? See how the flavors meld and balance. If that peach you added to your pan sauce ends up leaning too sweet, balance it with something smoky or spicy. Sometimes, perfecting a dish with just the right combination of flavors can be one of the most satisfying experiences in the kitchen.

In fact, you likely have some fruit in your kitchen right now — so why not start tonight?

Pan-roasted chicken with apricot-cardamom sauce

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes