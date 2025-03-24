Greenland builds up police presence ahead of "highly aggressive" US visit

A planned visit to Greenland by U.S. officials, including second lady Usha Vance and the secretary of energy, has sparked outcry amid President Donald Trump's push to annex the Danish territory.

Vance is set to visit Greenland from Thursday through Saturday to watch the island's national dogsled race and "celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity," the White House told CNN in a statement. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will be joining Vance on the trip, according to Greenlandic news organization Sermitsiaq. The travel is not an official visit, and several Greenlandic politicians have refused to meet with the second lady, the outlet noted.

Danish national police sent additional officers and police dogs to the territory on Sunday as part of regular security measures taken during visits by dignitaries — and in possible anticipation of protests. A police spokesperson declined to give details, but local media reported dozens of personnel were flown in. The move follows citizens' demonstrations earlier this month against Trump's vow to annex the island, which has a wealth of rare minerals.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly voiced interest in seizing Greenland, despite both Denmark and Greenland's firm rejections of the idea. Trump's desire mounts another threat to the territory's security as other world powers, including Russia and China, seek influence in the Arctic.

In a Sunday interview with local media, Greenland's Prime Minister characterized the officials' trip as "highly aggressive." He took particular issue with Waltz's expected presence.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission — and the pressure will increase.”