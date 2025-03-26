"I don't know everything": Chappell Roan says people expect her to be "educated" because she's gay

Chappell Roan is a giver, not a professor.

In a new interview with the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the openly gay pop star pushed back against the idea that she should be a repository of queer cultural knowledge and history. The "Pink Pony Club" singer told host Alex Cooper that she receives questions that no straight A-lister would be expected to know the answer to.

“People expect me to play by different rules because I’m gay," she said. “I get asked a lot of f**king crazy questions that a lot of my peers would not get asked."

The outspoken singer acknowledged that she wants to be "more politically correct" and "way more knowledgeable" about certain subjects, but still thinks reporters should lay off a little.

"I don’t know everything about every topic I have opinions on, like being gay,” she said. "I don’t know everything about being a woman. I don’t know everything about f**king fashion or drag or performing. I try to know everything I can, but when I don’t answer a question correctly or I don’t acknowledge one community, it’s like, how can I do it all?"

Roan has drawn a clear line between her career and her personal life, refusing to give in to the belief that she owes fans anything more than her music. The veil between her stage persona and her private life also covers her political opinions. Roan generated quite a bit of heat when she refused to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone," she told The Guardian last year.

Speaking to Cooper, Roan questioned how her fellow pop stars manage to find the time to run their careers and form palatable opinions for their fans' consumption.

"How can these girls tour, write, perform, interview, sleep, eat and work out? And how can they do all and lead a team and be a boss and pay people and be like f**king so politically educated?"

Watch the interview below: