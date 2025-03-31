"Cleaning up his messes": Alleged mother of Musk's child sells Tesla over lack of support

UPDATE: Elon Musk has acknowledged Ashley St. Clair's claims publicly for the first time.

"I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed," he wrote on X. "Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

Original story continues below.

Many people have soured on Tesla since Elon Musk joined the administration of President Donald Trump. If her allegations are true, however, Ashley St. Clair turning on the electric vehicle manufacturer has to hit a little closer to home for its billionaire CEO.

The conservative influencer, who has repeatedly claimed to be the mother of Musk's 13th child, sold her Tesla this week in a video shared by The Daily Mail. St. Clair told reporters that her hand was forced, alleging that Musk cut her child support payments by 60%.

When asked if the claimed cuts were "vindictive" in nature, St. Clair said that would be in line with how Musk operates.

"That's his modus operandi when women speak out," she said, sharing that the last time she had spoken with the DOGE head was February 13.

St. Clair noted that she was part of a growing movement of people who are dissatisfied with Musk's actions, albeit for more personal reasons. Pointing toward Tesla's recent stock plunge, a downward turn that the president himself attempted to head off with an ad on the White House driveway, St. Clair said that it's obvious Musk's antics have worn out their welcome.

"You can check the stocks," she said. "I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes."

St. Clair's claims date back to the early days of the Trump administration. In February, the conservative influencer revealed on Musk-owned social media platform X that she was the mother of a child called R.S.C. St. Clair said at the time that she feared reporters would uncover the truth, asking in advance for privacy.

The 26-year-old former employee of the Babylon Bee said the pair began seeing each other after Musk messaged her on X. She said the world's richest man was "very funny" and "down to Earth" in an interview with the New York Post.

That apparently changed after her son's birth. She told the outlet that she's had trouble getting in touch with Musk and that the secrecy around her pregnancy was warping her life.

"Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months," she said. "I have never been able to take my baby for a walk. I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out."

Musk has not publicly acknowledged St. Clair's claims, though the pair appear to be sparring in court.