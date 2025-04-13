And then Jesus said, "America First"

Long before Jesus ever knew of the existence of America, as he wandered through different lands preaching the word of God, he proclaimed, “America First!”

At least, this is what right-wing Christian forces want you to believe. In one breath, they claim to be guided by their core faith values. But in the next breath, these same voices purport that we need to prioritize Americans and forget about people in other countries.

Now, this line of thinking is fueling some of the most abhorrent, unChristian policymaking this nation has ever seen. The hypocrisy is disgusting. And on top of that, these policies are also hurting Americans

It’s painfully apparent that rightwing forces love to refer to Jesus when it supports their radical interests. They’ve constantly used a twisted version of Christianity to justify dismantling DEI policies, undermining LGBTQ+ rights, destroying women’s right to choose, and dismantling federal institutions that serve vulnerable communities. At the National Prayer Breakfast, for instance, President Trump proclaimed that we need to “bring God back into our lives.”

Apparently, these principles stop at the border. Take for example, the Trump administration’s careless destruction of USAID – an agency that has received staunch bipartisan support for more than sixty years. In one foul swoop, the administration severed tens of billions in foreign aid contracts, leaving troves of life-saving programs in grave danger. Now, programs that feed malnourished children, prevent HIV and malaria, improve access to health care, protect women from violence, and assist disabled children are all in jeopardy – wreaking havoc across the globe.

Myanmar, for example, which was recently struck by a massive earthquake that killed thousands and toppled buildings, has been deprived of life-saving recovery materials. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, millions are losing access to crucial humanitarian support — including food and sanitation services. And globally, more than 20 million people, including almost 600,000 children, might lose HIV treatment. Nearly 50 million women could lose access to contraception.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

The question isn’t whether these policies will kill people. That’s inevitable. The question is how many lives will be cut short far too early.

And then there’s the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of Ukraine. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has begged for support from the United States to combat Russia’s bloody, brutal, and unwarranted assault. In response, President Trump has demanded that President Zelensky instead be grateful for the support he’d already received, and accept major concessions. Many rightwing supporters – who purport to be guided by Christianity – have followed suit and falsely painted Ukraine as the aggressor.

The list of awful, purportedly “America First!” policymaking goes on. ICE agents are rounding up undocumented immigrants who came to the United States for a better life – tearing families and communities apart. The Trump administration also allegedly coordinated with Israel to block aid to Gaza, where more than 100,000 innocent people have perished.

As I watch the Trump administration and his cronies continue to make references to God through their policy decisions, I can’t help but be disgusted. How can someone possibly cite the Bible and still claim they are acting in accordance with this sacred text?

The very same Bible that says, “You shall open wide your hand to your sibling, to the needy and to the poor, in your land." And “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered." And “Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.”

I’ve been thinking a lot about how Jesus would have responded if one of the most powerful nations in the world decided to cut off aid to marginalized, vulnerable countries. Or if the president of a war-torn country cried out for help from a violent aggressor. Or if a leader decided people didn’t deserve a chance at a prosperous life, simply because of the country they were born in.

Jesus would have told us to care for the poor and oppressed. He would have told us to show decent, fundamental humanity in a world that is full of all kinds of tragedy. And he would have warned us to avoid forces that claim to act in the interest of God, but clearly do the opposite.

And there’s an even grander irony in all of this: These alleged “America First!” policies don’t even benefit Americans. Case in point: American businesses that produced products to support international aid projects have reported significant financial losses and reducing their workforces. And immigration raids are destroying local businesses, families, and communities. All the while, international hatred of America is growing.

Right-wing voices are certainly allowed to cheer, “America First!” But they’d better leave the Bible out of their mouths.