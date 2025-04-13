"He's going to have a third term": Bannon tells Maher Trump is sticking around in 2028

Steve Bannon isn't willing to play coy about a potential third presidential term for President Donald Trump.

During a stop by "Real Time with Bill Maher," the recently freed-from-prison Trump associate said that Trump will be the next president of the United States.

"President Trump is going to run for a third term, and President Trump is going to be elected again on the afternoon of January 20th of 2029. He's going to be President of the United States," Bannon shared.

Maher, who recently had a private dinner with the president and came away shocked by the measured way he carried himself, still felt that Bannon's brazen disregard for the Constitution was a bridge too far. He handed Bannon a copy of the Constitution and went over the 22nd Amendment word-by-word. That amendment, ratified in 1951, bars anyone from serving more than two terms in the Oval Office.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice," Maher recited. "And yet you keep talking about Trump's [third term]— maybe you should have this."

Bannon was unimpressed. The former Trump adviser told Maher that Trump has a "team" looking into ways to work around it. Maher was blunt, saying that there's very little wiggle room in the wording of the amendment.

"How can a team do something about that? I don't care if the team is twelve trillion people, the words are still the words," Maher said.

Bannon merely pointed at the litany of lawsuits against the Trump administration and Trump's own appeals to the Supreme Court, telling Maher that the Constitution "is open for interpretation."

Bannon's relativistic take comes after Trump broached the subject of sticking around last month. Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker that he "likes working" and was "not joking" about a third term.

"It is far too early to think about it," he added.