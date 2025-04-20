Lamb isn’t a luxury. It’s a weeknight workhorse

Lamb is a singular, spectacular protein—rich, nuanced and remarkably versatile.

And yet, for many people, it’s a once-or-twice-a-year affair. On the other 363 days? It barely registers. That’s a disservice to one of the most distinctive meats out there.

It’s time we changed that.

I always liked lamb. I don’t eat it anymore, but I used to adore it. It was one of my mom’s favorite proteins, and she made it as often as possible—especially at Easter, but also on random Tuesdays, when she’d throw together lamb burgers in the air fryer in under 15 minutes. Let me tell you: the aroma alone was something else. Deeply savory, unmistakably lamb-y, and totally mouthwatering.

A lot of folks complain that lamb tastes "gamey," but I never bought into that. To me, it’s earthy—almost grassy—with a flavor that’s entirely its own.

So why not shake the notion that lamb is only for special occasions? It's far too good—and far too flexible—for that kind of limitation.

The many cuts of lamb

From racks and legs to shanks and crown roasts, lamb brings a certain sophistication that beef or pork just doesn’t. Some cuts benefit from slow braises or low-and-slow roasts, sure. But others? You’re looking at dinner in 20 minutes, flat.

Grill it, roast it, sear it on the stovetop, broil it — or yep, pop it in the air fryer. Many cuts of lamb are quick-cooking and wildly delicious.

Dress it up (or don’t)

Lamb has a bold enough flavor that it doesn’t need much. A drizzle of olive oil, a handful of chopped garlic, lemon zest, parsley — that’s dinner. Or go with a spice blend like ras el hanout, which plays beautifully with lamb’s richness.

It also stands up to big, punchy sauces. Think mint jelly, sure—but even better: chimichurri, salsa verde, charmoula or a spiced, herby yogurt sauce. Lamb’s not shy. It can handle the heat.

Easy weeknight moves

Beyond chops or racks, ground lamb is your weeknight secret weapon.

Use it anywhere you’d normally reach for ground beef, pork, or turkey—tacos, burgers, kebabs, pasta sauces. Lamb brings a depth that turns a simple dish into something memorable.

A few ideas:

Lamb stir-fry with crisp vegetables and sesame oil

Skewers or meatballs with tzatziki

Larb with herbs, lime, and fish sauce

Bolognese or ragu

Lamb meatloaf or sliders

Nachos or poutine with leftover braised lamb

Lamb pairs beautifully with bright, fruity notes — try pistachio-crusted chops with blackberry gastrique — or lean into smokier, spicier profiles with garam masala or harissa marinades.

Get creative

Why not reinvent surf and turf? Forget steak and lobster. How about ground lamb and clams? (It even rhymes.) Or lamb chops with mussels?

Yes, some dishes — like tagines, stews or braised lamb shoulders — take longer. But they’re worth every minute. The meat turns buttery, the sauces go deep, and the comfort factor is off the charts.

So sure, maybe you’re planning a holiday-worthy crown roast with all the fixings. But that doesn’t mean lamb can’t pull its weight on a Wednesday night, too.

Lamb’s flavor is so distinct, so satisfying, it deserves a spot in your regular dinner lineup. No pomp required.

Tonight, skip the special-occasion vibes. Instead, whip up some ground lamb tacos with dried apricots, shredded cabbage, and chipotle crema. You’ll be eating in 30 minutes — and wondering why you waited so long.