"Nothing to boast about!": Trump goes off on Zelenskyy over Crimea negotiations stalemate

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance expressed frustration over stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump took offense to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "boasting" about a refusal to accept a deal that recognizes Crimea as a part of Russia.

"This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion," Trump said. "If he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? ... It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War."

Trump went on to say the "situation for Ukraine is dire" and warned that Zelenskyy risked "losing the whole country" and had "no cards to play."

"I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever," he said. "The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that!"

Vance went a step further while speaking to reporters in India. He said that the United States should consider pulling out of the peace talks if this round of negotiations falls through.

"We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the US to walk away from this process," he said.