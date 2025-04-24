"Heinous loser": Pedro Pascal bashes JK Rowling over anti-trans bigotry

With a grip of bestselling books, a successful series of movies and about a half-decade of goodwill-destroying social media posting, it's fair to say the world has heard enough from JK Rowling.

Pedro Pascal counts himself among the number who wish the "Harry Potter" author would leave her moldy house and touch grass. The star of "The Last of Us" lashed out at Rowling's recent celebration of a United Kingdom Supreme Court ruling that could spell disaster for the cause of trans rights.

That ruling narrowly defines sex and blocks trans women from the protection afforded to cis women under a 2010 anti-discrimination act. Rowling has made no secret of her aversion to trans women, calling them "men performing their idea of femaleness" and endlessly arguing that accepting trans women harms biological women. She drew the ire of Pascal after celebrating the ruling with a seaside shot shared to X.

"I love it when a plan comes together," she wrote.

Responding to an activist calling for a boycott of Rowling-associated brands, Pascal commented on Instagram that Rowling was exhibiting "heinous loser behavior" and spouting "awful disgusting s**t" about trans women.

Pacal's sister, Lux, is a trans woman and his comments aimed at Rowling are not the first time he's shown support for the community. Shortly after the UK ruling was announced, Pascal walked the red carpet for the premiere of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" wearing a t-shirt with the slogan "Protect the dolls." The Conner Ives-designed shirt raises money for the US charity Trans Lifeline.

"The hotline connects trans people to a wider community, offering support and resources they need to survive and thrive," a description on Ives' shop reads. "Given the US Federal government's current hostility towards trans people, support like this is needed now more than ever."