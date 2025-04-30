"Bats**t crazy": House Dems float unsuccessful amendment to bar ICE deportations of US citizens

In a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrats tried to bar ICE deportations of US citizens

By Alex Galbraith

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published April 30, 2025 9:25PM (EDT)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is seen on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is seen on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrats repeatedly failed to use the power of the purse to bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from carrying out deportations without due process. 

Representatives of the minority party proposed multiple amendments to a budget bill currently undergoing the thorny process of reconciliation. The first would have disallowed ICE from carrying out deportations without due process. The second, made in the wake of deportations of US-born children, would have kept ICE from using funds to deport US citizens for any reason. 

The move comes after President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens to a maximum security prison in El Salvador while speaking to that country's president, Nayib Bukele. The Trump administration has already carried out several deportations of Venezuelan immigrants to the notorious prison, without offering them a day in court. 

Related

Related_link

"The fact that Democrats and my colleague Representative Pramila Jayapal feel the need to even introduce an amendment that says ICE cannot deport U.S. citizens is bats**t crazy,” Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. said. "It is not even a question. U.S. citizens cannot be deported by ICE. It’s the law, it’s the Constitution."

Other Democrats laid into their Republican colleagues' tacit support of circumventing the Fifth Amendment. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., wondered if his GOP counterparts would be able to sleep at night if they voted down Jayapal's amendment. 

"I don't understand how you'll be able to look yourself in the face," Moskowitz said.

Both amendments were ultimately unsuccessful.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith