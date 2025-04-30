"Nothing to do with tariffs": Trump blames market downturn on Biden, asks Americans to "be patient"

President Donald Trump has plenty of advisers willing to face the Sunday press show firing squads over his disastrous economic performance. However, he's not satisfied with merely distancing himself from media pushback. Trump suggested on Wednesday that any and all blame for the volatile markets should go to the man who left the Oval Office over three months ago.

"This is [Joe] Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th," Trump shared on Truth Social. "Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang.'"

Despite the obvious correlation between Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs and weeks of chaos in the stock market and elsewhere, the president thinks we have yet to see the true result of his taxes on American imports. The president promised that new duties on imports would bring companies' manufacturing processes "into the USA in record numbers," as if mothballed factories and new facilities can be built quickly and cheaply.

"Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers," he said, before promising an era of prosperity. "This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!"

Recent polls have shown the majority of Americans believe the economy is getting worse under Trump. In spite of this, Trump has shown no desire to distance himself from widely unpopular tariffs. He recently told ABC that the economic turmoil is exactly what his voters should have expected.

"They did sign up for it, actually," Trump said of his tariff scheme. "And this is what I campaigned on."