Today's job market is tough — but these industries are hiring

Today’s job market can be a confusing and frustrating place for job seekers. News headlines often warn of layoffs and hiring slowdowns, while many applicants report long waits and low response rates. But those headlines only tell a portion of the story. According to a recent report from Resume Now based on insights from Talroo’s Frontline Worker Index, there is currently growing demand for workers in fields that often go overlooked.

The report, which analyzes data from the first quarter of 2025, highlights labor shortages across key sectors like warehousing, allied health care and customer service. Even as employers in these industries are raising wages and offering incentives, they’re still struggling to attract and retain talent. For job seekers open to a career pivot, or simply looking for greater stability, these shortages could represent a meaningful opportunity.

“Despite continued uncertainty across sectors and broader economic concerns, the need for skilled frontline workers remains strong — and in many industries, it’s growing,” said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. “From trucking to health care, employers are still struggling to fill essential roles that keep our communities running.”

So, which industries are most impacted by these shortages, and what could be driving the growing talent gap? More importantly, how can you, as a job seeker, use this moment to your advantage? Let’s explore where the greatest demand lies, and examine how to position yourself for success in these high-need roles.

Industries impacted by labor shortages

The Q1 2025 Frontline Worker Index from Talroo reveals that some of the most severe labor shortages are occurring in industries that keep essential services running. While these roles may not always dominate headlines, they form the backbone of our daily life.

An analysis of resumes per job post, year over year, shows some notable trends. For instance, hospitals, nursing homes and health care agencies are struggling to fill roles like medical assistants, caregivers and patient care technicians. In the customer service and retail sectors, the number of qualified applicants has dropped significantly compared to last year, even as wages have grown by 10% and 7%, respectively. For job seekers with relevant experience, or those willing to pivot and pursue training, these fields may offer promising opportunities.

“Employers are doing more than just raising wages — they’re actively rethinking how they recruit, onboard and support frontline talent,” said Price. “But they can’t do it alone. Workers who bring curiosity, adaptability and a desire to learn will find that there are more pathways than ever to grow a meaningful career.”

Administrative roles in data entry, scheduling and general support have seen a steadier balance of job openings and applicants. While these positions aren’t facing the same acute shortages, they remain in demand and saw about 10% wage growth in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. For job seekers prioritizing stability, this sector continues to be a reliable option.

Sales and hospitality are also facing hiring challenges. Although wages in these areas haven’t surged as significantly, job seekers may find increased leverage when negotiating pay or flexible scheduling, especially in states or regions where staffing remains tight.

Fields like trucking, warehousing and manufacturing all saw strong demand, with trucking and warehousing, in particular, experiencing substantial wage growth in the first quarter. However, future shifts in policy and economic conditions could influence hiring trends moving forward. Still, seasonal demand and ongoing attrition suggest that staffing gaps in these sectors may persist.

Why it's happening

Several forces are contributing to the labor shortages affecting frontline industries, with a major factor being the aging workforce. Many experienced workers are retiring without enough younger workers stepping in to replace them. Burnout is another significant driver, particularly in roles with high emotional or physical demands, like caregiving, nursing and customer service, where the day-to-day toll is pushing workers to seek less stressful alternatives.

Shifting worker preferences are also impacting labor shortages, with many workers prioritizing flexibility and upward mobility — features not always associated with frontline positions. Regulatory and policy changes in certain states are further shaping employer behavior and wage growth which, in turn, impacts where workers apply.

While these changes have created challenges for employers, they’ve also opened up new doors for job seekers.

How job seekers can take advantage

For job seekers willing to pivot or position themselves strategically, these shortages offer unique opportunities in an otherwise challenging job market. If you’re open to exploring new options, here are a few ways to take advantage of growing demand across frontline industries:

Refresh and target your resume. Whenever you start a job search, it’s important to update your resume to reflect your most recent experience. But just as important is tailoring it to your intended audience — recruiters and hiring managers trying to quickly identify qualified candidates. By using job descriptions and researching your target industry, you can align your resume to emphasize the most relevant skills, experience and accomplishments. The more clearly you connect your background to the role, the more likely you are to stand out.

Upskill in targeted, practical ways. Employers facing labor shortages are eager to hire but they still expect a baseline level of preparation. Adding a few high-impact credentials to your resume can significantly improve your chances of breaking into a new field. For administrative roles, consider certifications like the Certified Associate in Project Management, Certified Data Entry Specialist or training in tools like Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel or QuickBooks. Those interested in health care might pursue CPR/First Aid certification or CNA training. These credentials are often affordable, widely recognized and can boost your candidacy quickly.

"Even a short training course or a new certification can give candidates a competitive edge and help hiring managers feel confident about their potential"

“One of the most powerful ways to stand out right now is by showing a commitment to learning,” Price explained. “Even a short training course or a new certification can give candidates a competitive edge and help hiring managers feel confident about their potential.”

Know when to negotiate. With demand outpacing supply in fields like customer service and allied health care, employers may be more flexible than usual. If you’re offered a position, review the compensation package carefully and ask whether there is room to discuss pay, schedule flexibility or other benefits. Wages are growing in certain high-demand fields, so it’s worth taking the time to research market value for your target roles so you have an accurate understanding of your worth.

Stay flexible and open-minded. Many of these in-demand fields offer varied roles, from behind-the-scenes logistics to people-facing support work. Consider applying for roles that might not seem like a perfect fit, but where you can learn on the job and grow over time. Employers are often willing to train the right person, especially if you bring a good attitude and reliability to the table.

Closing thoughts

While headlines often paint a bleak picture of the job market, the reality is more nuanced. Across many frontline industries, employers are actively hiring, raising wages and looking for candidates who are ready to show up and grow. If you’re open to a pivot or simply looking for greater stability, now may be the perfect time to explore new opportunities. With a refreshed resume, a few targeted credentials and a willingness to adapt, you can position yourself to take advantage of the labor shortages and potentially build a more resilient, fulfilling career in the process.