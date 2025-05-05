"Americans are going to see consequences": Pence breaks with Trump on tariffs, deportations

Given that Donald Trump sicced a mob of the angriest car dealership owners and multi-level marketers this country has ever known on his location on January 6, Mike Pence would be well within his rights to trash his former Oval Office-mate until the day he dies.

As it stands, the hardline conservative has kept relatively quiet about the man who nearly got him killed. Beyond a loaded refusal to endorse Trump during election season, Pence has kept his critiques close to the vest. He made a rare decision to speak directly on Trump this week, questioning the president's tariff scheme in an interview with CNN.

Pence said Trump's broad tariffs would "result in inflation" and "ultimately harm the American economy."

"This version of tariff policy that’s broad-based, indiscriminate, applies tariffs to friend and foe alike, is not a win for the American people,” Pence shared.

keeping dolls affordable, keeping our kids’ toys affordable, that really is part of the American dream,” Pence said."There may be a price shock in the economy, and there may be shortages...The American people are going to see the consequences of this."

Pence also took shots at Trump's deportation program and members of his Cabinet. He said that the "genius" of the Constitution came from "protections and liberties" for all "persons in America, not just citizens." As to Trump's dancing around the concept of due process in the courts, Pence said he has "every confidence that the administration understands" the rights of people within U.S. borders.

Pence saved his most cutting criticisms for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The ex-Indiana governor objected to his stewardship of Health and Human Services on scientific and ideological grounds, taking issue with his support of abortion and mistrust of vaccines.

“I do have concerns that we have a secretary at HHS who has a lifetime career of undermining public confidence in vaccines,” Pence revealed. “We should have the opposite. And I hope that we continue to hear voices around the country that speak into this moment for the sake of our kids and our grandkids.”