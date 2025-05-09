A roasted chicken is one of the most classic dishes in the entire culinary canon. That's not up for debate. But an air fryer roast chicken? Now that’s a culinary paradox.

The air fryer: sleek, modern, almost futuristic — used to cook a roast chicken, the very symbol of rustic, traditional home cooking. And yet, it works. In fact, it works better than you might expect. Faster, too. It’s an odd couple that shouldn’t be so good together, but somehow, they are.

The lore of roast chicken stretches far back in history. We’ve all encountered the buttery, herb-laden varieties, dripping with a nostalgic sense of home. And then there are the newer versions — birds brined in buttermilk or their skins lacquered to glossy, bronzed perfection.

But sometimes, there’s beauty in the simplicity of it: a bird, some oil or butter, a a hefty sprinkling of coarse salt, a sprinkle of pepper — nothing else needed. No tricks, no frills: just a really, really good roast chicken.

For this version, I kept it minimal — neutral oil (you could even just spritz with a little Pam, honestly), salt, pepper and paprika on a four-pound bird I dried off thoroughly with paper towels. You can stuff it like Laurie Colwin with bread and mushrooms, go iconic with the tried-and-true method of Judy Rodgers's Zuni Café bird, or go in another flavor profile direction altogether, but keep in mind that anything too buttery, sticky or sugary on the skin of your chicken might burn in the air fryer.

I cooked it at 375 for about 45 minutes, letting it rest for 15 minutes before carving. No flipping, no rotating — just let the air fryer do its thing. And you know what? It was perfect.

If you’re stuffing the bird, I can’t speak to how that’ll change things in the air fryer. It’ll likely need more time to cook through. But if you’ve got room in the basket, go ahead and lay some onions, carrots or celery under the bird or even stuff the cavity with some halved lemons, grapes, garlic and herbs, ala Colwin.

It’s forgiving. Play with it. Make it your own.

And here’s the kicker: the skin. The air fryer gave me the crispiest skin I’ve had in years. Forget the oven — this is something special.

I paired mine with eggplant puree, crispy zucchini, roasted potatoes and a rich, well-seasoned gravy. But even if you just serve the chicken as-is, you’ll be happy. I guarantee it. Leftovers? Cold, right out of the fridge at midnight? That’s the real magic.

As Laurie Colwin once said, "There is nothing like roast chicken. It is helpful and agreeable, the perfect dish no matter what the circumstances. Elegant or homey, a dish for a dinner party or a family supper, it will not let you down." She’s right, as usual.

A simple air fryer roast chicken

Yields 04 servings Cook Time 45 hours minutes