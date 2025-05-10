TikTok has a way to bypass tariffs — but is it legit?

What American doesn't like a deal, especially in this economy?

Chinese manufacturers are banking on it. A slew of videos they have posted on social media amid Trump’s trade war claims that our favorite high-fashion and luxury brands are produced in China — and we can bypass tariffs if we order directly from them.

A search on TikTok for the hashtag #chinamanufacturer yields nearly 23,000 videos, while the hashtag #chinafactory offers over 107,000 TikToks. The posts tell you which factories are producing your favorite Nike shoes with manufacturing costs of only $10, or a designer clutch for $20. Another viral video boasts: Name one thing China can't make!

The claims — and the products — may or may not be authentic. But U.S. consumers are listening: With anxiety rising over tariffs as high as 145%, it's tempting to cut out the middleman and purchase goods straight from the factory, as demonstrated by the videos' millions of views and thousands of “likes.”

"Seeing the 'behind the curtain' look at luxury manufacturing feeds two emotions – curiosity and empowerment," said Daniel E. Milks, a certified financial planner and founder of Fiduciary Organization. "And people love the idea of getting the same quality without paying for the brand markup."

The videos may spur us beyond our desire for a deal — they could make us think twice about the way we shop, said Yotam Ophir, a professor of communication at the University at Buffalo College.

"These videos are tapping into people's fears that the capitalistic system is not working for them," said Ophir. "And we now hear that the tariff wars may also influence the cost of living. People may reconsider whether or not it's fair for companies to take, say, $100 for a bag."

Culling through misinformation

We had already become accustomed to buying many goods from China before Trump’s trade war, said Lee Branstetter, a professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University at Heinz College. "American consumers at all income levels know that we can find low-cost producers of goods that we consume all the time," Branstetter said. "And these low costs allow us to stretch our household income further."

The question remains whether the videos’ claims are accurate. Supply chain contracts with brands typically include very strict confidentiality agreements, said Regina Frei, a professor of sustainable and circular systems at the University of the Arts London. "Hence, it's not in the suppliers' interest to break the agreements just to sell a few items to individual consumers," she said.

That said, many brands source materials and components from China as well as other Asian and African countries, said Frei. "Some do have pre-production done there, too. However, real suppliers won't tell the world about this on TikTok."

The videos more definitively represent a resistance to Trump's tariffs, which have more than doubled costs for consumers using ultra-discount e-commerce platforms like Temu and Shein.

The videos are basically a way for Chinese citizens to express their national pride or dissatisfaction with the trade war, said Ophir, who studies misinformation and media effects. "It seems to be a grassroots trolling campaign of sorts," he said, "and demoralizing Americans against the tariff policy."

While it is possible that some of the videos might be supported by — or at least encouraged by — the Chinese government, it's really hard to tell. For one, TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, which is known to potentially have associations with the Chinese government, said Ophir.

"It has been argued in the past that either work for the Chinese government or promote their interests," he said. As one recalls, there was a push for the U.S. government to ban TikTok because of concerns the Chinese government could push ByteDance to manipulate user data.

How to protect your wallet

"This trend isn't just about saving money — it's a quiet rebellion against inflated consumerism," said Milks. "It's a reminder that smart money habits often start with questioning what you're paying for."

With inflation still squeezing wallets and tariffs threatening to raise prices even more, consumers are craving value, said Milks.

But if you're looking for a way to save amid the rising costs of goods, there are a few ways you can go about it that are more reliable than a TikTok video.

Focus on value over brand. Milks suggests asking yourself if you're paying for quality or just the label. Also, comparison shop, use cashback sites and wait for major sales. "This can stretch your dollars a lot further," said Milks.

Wait before making a purchase. Samantha Mockford, a certified financial planner and associate wealth adviser at Citrine Capital Advisors, recommends hitting "pause" between "liking" and "buying" an item. A pause allows you the time to choose.

For example, let items sit in your online shopping cart. Then tell yourself to wait 24 to 72 hours before making a purchase. "If the novelty fades during that time, then you'll know that shopping for the product gives you more pleasure than owning it," sais Mockford. "And you just got to enjoy that benefit for free!"

Prioritize needs over wants. Tariffs mean everyday goods could get more expensive, and Milks recommends buying in bulk where it makes sense. You'll also want to hold off on big-ticket purchases. That way, you might be able to wait out price spikes.

Stick to your budget. Don't just walk around the store or browse online and buy what catches your eye, said Mockford. Look at your budget and see how much you can spend on shoes after meeting other obligations like bills, travel, giving back, investing, food and gas. "Then, you'll have a dollar amount that you can spend on shoes — or whatever floats your boat — guilt-free."

Participate in local giving groups. Your nearby Buy Nothing, Freecycle or Freeya groups are great places to haul away unwanted things, accumulate new items and deepen your sense of community and connection — all for free, said Mockford.