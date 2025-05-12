We're pausing before purchasing in Trump's tariff era

Diane Boden, a Columbus, Ohio-based mother of three, can’t remember the last time she lingered in the aisles of a department store.

“I barely ever go to brick-and-mortar stores anymore, it's a very rare occasion that I do that,” she said, echoing a sentiment that’s become increasingly common.

Boden, who hosts the "Minimalist Moms" podcast, is part of a growing number of Americans quietly adopting new rules of consumption. Pandemic-era habits like curbside pickup and online shopping have stuck around — and for some, a new habit of simply buying less.

“A lot of people in my circles are just being a little bit more thoughtful about how they're spending money,” Boden said.

Retail sales picked up in April as consumers rushed to avoid price hikes from tariffs. But uncertainty over Trump's erratic policies has become a daily reality that is expected to shape the future.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

According to a report published by GlobalData on May 9, 56% of U.S. consumers say they are “extremely” or “quite concerned” about the impact of trade wars and import tariffs on product pricing, and three-quarters expect tariffs to drive up prices.

There are reasons to be concerned: The U.S. economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first decline since early 2022 and a sharp reversal from the 2.4% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

And consumer sentiment, as measured by the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, fell to 52.2 in April — its lowest level since July 2022 and the fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Nowhere is this shift more visible than in the retail landscape. Overextended pharmacy chains are shrinking or shuttering. Rite Aid, the Philadelphia-based pharmacy giant, announced its second bankruptcy on May 5 and said it would close or sell all remaining stores. Inventory shortages, a failure to adapt to new consumer habits and opioid crisis-related lawsuits contributed to its demise.

Other retailers, from department stores to specialty chains, are struggling to keep pace with shoppers who have shifted online. Walgreens plans to close 1,200 stores across the U.S. over the next three years because of falling reimbursement rates for prescription drugs and increased competition from Amazon, Walmart and Target. CVS has closed hundreds of stores since 2022 and plans to shutter 270 more this year.

"There are definitely some indicators that the rise of consumerism in America is beginning to slow"

“Consumers now prefer online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery rather than shopping in person,” said Amanda Brownlow, founder of HelloBrownlow.com, a website that encourages frugality and minimalism. “By shopping online, consumers can get what they want when they want it.”

While many consumers are shopping differently, others are trying to reduce. On TikTok and Instagram, the “underconsumption core” trend is less about deprivation and more about intentionality. Instead of flaunting massive hauls, creators like Angie Sun highlight mismatched bedsheets and decade-old towels, showing that it’s normal not to rush out to buy a new set.

Joshua Becker, founder of the Becoming Minimalist blog, sees a broader cultural shift underway. “There are definitely some indicators that the rise of consumerism in America is beginning to slow,” he said, pointing to declining median home sizes and a pivot from buying things to spending on experiences.

Beyond economics, environmental concerns are boosting this trend, with fast fashion’s environmental toll receiving more global attention. A recent ThredUp report found the global secondhand apparel market is projected to grow to $367 billion by 2029 — nearly three times faster than the regular apparel market.

“The minimalist and ‘no buy’ movements have further encouraged Americans to pause before purchasing, seeking ‘better’ rather than ‘more’ better for themselves, their wallets and the planet,” Brownlow said.